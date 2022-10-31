ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success

Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
BRYN MAWR, PA
Yardbarker

Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Phillies set to host Houston with World Series tied at 1-all

Fresh from singing another rollicking chorus of “Fly, Eagles fly,” fans streamed out of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and quickly turned their attention from the NFL’s only unbeaten club to another Philly team, another sport and another building just a few hundred yards away. “Let’s go,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

No, Phillies Crowd Noise Didn't Register As An Earthquake

A Twitter user posted a screenshot Tuesday night, claiming crowd noise at Citizens Bank Park during Game 3 of the World Series registered as earthquakes on the seismometer at Penn State's Brandywine campus. The graph shows two apparent seismic events, circled to indicate cheers triggered by Bryce Harper and Alec...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
True Blue LA

MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win

The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy Uses Phillies to Escape Bedtime, Finds Out Game Was Postponed

Phillies fans of all ages were disappointed to find out Game 3 was postponed on Monday due to rain. Yet perhaps the most disappointed fan of all was 3-year-old Luciano DiPietro of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, who got up past his bedtime thinking he’d get to watch his favorite team. Luciano...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

World Series 2022: Nick Castellanos Compares Phillies Home-Field Advantage to European Soccer Game

Astros have 'zero breathing room' after Phillies' bats, fans put on a big show in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When it was over, when the Phillies had completed their 7-0 shellacking of the Houston Astros to move within two wins of a World Series championship on Tuesday night, Nick Castellanos didn't want to talk as much about his first-inning catch on Jose Altuve's sinking liner to right -- J.T. Realmuto called it a potential game-saver ... yes, a first-inning game-saver -- as he did about what everybody else did.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Houston Astros Throw Historic Combined No-Hitter Over the Phillies in World Series Game 4

The Houston Astros have tied things up at two in the 2022 World Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-0, in Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday. The Astros hurled a combined no-hitter to down the “Fightin’ Phils” — just the second-ever no-hitter in 688 World Series games, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Don Larsen of the New York Yankees threw a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. 66 years later, it’s the Astros making history, with All-Star closer Ryan Pressly closing things out in the ninth.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy