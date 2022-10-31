Read full article on original website
Related
World Series ticket prices are through the roof: Cheapest Astros-Phillies Game 4 seats online
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the lead as the World Series heads to Game 4 on Wednesday, November 2 (11/2/2022), and anyone shopping for last-minute seats is facing prices upwards of $1,000 for even the cheapest tickets. The Phillies electrified the home crowd with a 7-0 shutout for game three,...
Yardbarker
Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies World Series Game 3 prediction, pick, odds: Phillies return to crazy home crowd
PHILADELPHIA -- After earning a split in the first two games, the Philadelphia Phillies will return home to their raucous crowd where the World Series shifts for Game 3 on Monday. The Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings in Game 1 and then fell...
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success
Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement
Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.
Phillies shuffle pitching rotation after World Series Game 3 postponement
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies has been officially postponed. Rain has put the Fall Classic, tied at a game apiece, on hold, but that’s not the only thing the weather has done. It has also prompted Phillies manager Rob Thomson to shuffle his pitching rotation, as some expected.
Yardbarker
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 top plays, live updates
After being rained out Monday, Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is underway. The game can be seen exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (Series tied 1-1) Nick not stopping. After making a pivotal diving grab to help the Phillies win Game 1, Nick...
Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
Phillies set to host Houston with World Series tied at 1-all
Fresh from singing another rollicking chorus of “Fly, Eagles fly,” fans streamed out of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and quickly turned their attention from the NFL’s only unbeaten club to another Philly team, another sport and another building just a few hundred yards away. “Let’s go,...
NBC Philadelphia
No, Phillies Crowd Noise Didn't Register As An Earthquake
A Twitter user posted a screenshot Tuesday night, claiming crowd noise at Citizens Bank Park during Game 3 of the World Series registered as earthquakes on the seismometer at Penn State's Brandywine campus. The graph shows two apparent seismic events, circled to indicate cheers triggered by Bryce Harper and Alec...
Five Home Runs Carry Phillies to World Series Lead Over Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the World Series over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
NBC Philadelphia
From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans
Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history. But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor. From a comic who hails from Delaware to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun"...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy Uses Phillies to Escape Bedtime, Finds Out Game Was Postponed
Phillies fans of all ages were disappointed to find out Game 3 was postponed on Monday due to rain. Yet perhaps the most disappointed fan of all was 3-year-old Luciano DiPietro of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, who got up past his bedtime thinking he’d get to watch his favorite team. Luciano...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series 2022: Nick Castellanos Compares Phillies Home-Field Advantage to European Soccer Game
Astros have 'zero breathing room' after Phillies' bats, fans put on a big show in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When it was over, when the Phillies had completed their 7-0 shellacking of the Houston Astros to move within two wins of a World Series championship on Tuesday night, Nick Castellanos didn't want to talk as much about his first-inning catch on Jose Altuve's sinking liner to right -- J.T. Realmuto called it a potential game-saver ... yes, a first-inning game-saver -- as he did about what everybody else did.
Houston Astros Throw Historic Combined No-Hitter Over the Phillies in World Series Game 4
The Houston Astros have tied things up at two in the 2022 World Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-0, in Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday. The Astros hurled a combined no-hitter to down the “Fightin’ Phils” — just the second-ever no-hitter in 688 World Series games, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Don Larsen of the New York Yankees threw a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. 66 years later, it’s the Astros making history, with All-Star closer Ryan Pressly closing things out in the ninth.
