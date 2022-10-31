ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

WATCH: KJ Hamler Interrupts Russell Wilson Post-Game TV Interview

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtdOe_0isXQFA500

Does this look like the Denver Broncos have a locker room rift?

Trailing by three points with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos really needed a touchdown drive in Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars . On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Russell Wilson dropped back and uncorked a bomb down the right sideline to KJ Hamler.

The third-year wideout hauled in the pass for a massive 47-yard gain. Six plays later, Broncos running back Latavius Murray scored the go-ahead touchdown that ultimately gave the team a 21-17 win over the Jags.

After the game, while Wilson was being interviewed on television, Hamler rushed up and gave him a big hug, saying, "Droppin' bombs!"

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Later, from the podium, Wilson revealed a conversation with Hamler before the offense took the field on that game-winning drive.

"KJ, I told him on the sideline, 'Hey, be ready. I'm going to hit you down the field.' Sure enough, he ran right by his guy, hit him down the field, and I think Murray scores again," Wilson said.

The post-game embrace of QB and wide receiver refuted the purported rift that had been growing between the two since Wilson missed a wide-open Hamler in the end zone in what would have been a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Hamler was later quoted as saying, " I could have walked in ."

From there, the trope was that with each loss stacking up, Wilson was also losing the locker room. While this scene at Wembley Stadium doesn't exactly disprove the rift theory, at the very least, it showcases the healing properties of winning a hard-fought game.

Hamler's utilization in the Broncos' offense on Sunday, along with Jerry Jeudy, was an encouraging sign that Wilson and the coaching staff have the presence of mind to recognize their playmaking ability. The Broncos reportedly aren't open to trading either young wideout because they believe the receiving duo can help Wilson spark an offensive resurgence down the stretch.

Hamler finished with 61 yards from scrimmage on three touches, while Jeudy had six receptions (on seven targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown. Now, if Wilson could figure out how to involve Courtland Sutton in the same way, the Broncos would have aerial balance and an arsenal teeming with menace.

"The way Russ drove down the field and had the offense execute each play, that was a big part of the game," Jeudy said in London afterward, speaking to the nine-play, 98-yard touchdown drive Wilson orchestrated in the third quarter.

Wilson is still holding true to the "unwavering belief" that the Broncos can use this win over the Jaguars as a launching pad to go on a run after the team's Week 9 bye.

"Well, I think through adversity, adversity is temporary," Wilson said post-game. "What I do believe is with our team, just catching so much momentum. Every season I've ever played, you've got to catch momentum. There's a moment in time where it clicks, and hopefully that's the start of it. But we still—the great thing is we still control our own destiny by how much work we put in and the dedication we put into this, and a lot of great games ahead. I wouldn't want it any other way."

Wilson finished the Jags game 18-of-30 for 252 yards and a touchdown with an interception and a passer rating of 84.3. The QB also scrambled for 17 yards on four attempts.

Wilson's dynamic ability to use his legs is a weapon the Broncos' offense has been in dire need of. Here's to hoping the bye week offers up the study-time opportunity for Wilson and the coaches to recognize that.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade

In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMO News

Looking Forward: Pete Carroll approaches Seahawks future with tons of hope

Every week, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll addresses local media the day after a game. It's a chance to digest what happened and take a look at the film to get a closer look at the action. As the Seahawks hope to continue their three game win streak and one-game lead on the rest of the NFC West, here's what Pete had to say heading into the new game week.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy