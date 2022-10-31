2023 Notre Dame Target Brandyn Hillman Sets Commitment Date

Dynamic Virginia Athlete Brandyn Hillman Sets Commitment Date

Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman announced that he will be making his commitment decision on December 7, which happens to be his mother’s birthday. This announcement comes a day after the Virginia native released a list of his top eight schools.

Notre Dame joined Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia Tech on that updated list of finalists. The Irish staff has made a firm move with Hillman since offering him back on September 5 and receiving an official visit on October 15 for the Stanford game.

He has received an increased amount of attention over the last couple of months, receiving a flurry of offers from some of the premier programs in all of college football. Things seemed to have been trending in a great direction for the Irish and had another opportunity to close before he made a final decision in December.

The 6-2, 180-pound dual threat quarterback earned second-team All-Tidewater honors last year as a junior with 1,082 passing yards and 1,314 rushing yards. He was also the Class 4 Region A Offensive Player of the Year.

Hillman is rated as a high as a four-star recruit and the No. 9 athlete in the 2023 class according to ESPN. Depending which program you ask, they all see Hillman at several different positions. There are some schools who envision him under center, while others view him at running back, wide receiver or even on the defensive side of the football.

It’s unclear what position he would ultimately play if he selected the Irish but one thing is certain, the Notre Dame staff wants him as a part of the class.

