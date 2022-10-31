Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA
WPFO
Outdoor dining options in Portland to end as winter approaches, some restaurants upset
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Winter is coming, and that means an end to some outdoor dining options in Portland. Restaurants must remove the temporary patios known as parklets from the streets for the season, and not everyone is happy with the move. The city says it let businesses know a month...
Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood
A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Annual Portland, Maine, Tree Lighting to Follow Huge World Cup Watch Party
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Black Friday is looking mighty fine. This year's locally sourced large pine should be in place soon. Then the true fun begins, with some poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
Maine May Have Been Home to One of the First Carousels in the United States
It turns out that one of the first operating carousels in the United States was in Maine...or was it?. According to the Maine Memory Network, the Palace Playland amusement park at Old Orchard Beach first opened in 1902. One of the park's most popular attractions was Noah's Ark, a "kid-friendly, boat-shaped funhouse with hand-carved figures of Noah and his family." Near the beloved ride was a carousel, supposedly one of the oldest in the country.
mainebiz.biz
National clothing retailer lands in Old Port
A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop’n Save in Gray?
Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
My First Maine Halloween in Brunswick Was Such a Vibe
It literally couldn't have been simpler and was one of the most lowkey nights I've had in a while. But somehow was also one of the most fun nights, too. And barely anything happened. Halloween in Brunswick, Maine. Not only was last night the first Halloween night I've spent in...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
A filmmaker needed scenes with a California look & Maine provided the solution
PORTLAND, Maine — When Lone Wolf Media in South Portland got the green light to produce a second season of “Wild Crime,” producer-director Lisa Wolfinger knew she wanted to shoot as many re-enactment scenes as possible in Maine. "Wild Crime" is a series about bad things happening...
Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?
Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?
It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Let Me Be Your Reminder to Pay Your Portland Parking Tickets
Working, eating, dancing, and hanging out in Portland requires me to park in Portland… a lot. Our city has fairly inexpensive parking meters with fair hours, especially compared to other cities I’ve lived in like Miami. Our parking tickets are also pretty inexpensive. I used to live in...
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
eastcoasttraveller.com
David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro
The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
Auburn 12-Year-Old Makes National News for His Incredible Vegetable Stand
Brayden Nadeau was only 10 when he started his first vegetable stand. He can't drive a car yet, but he's an expert behind the wheel of a tractor! He's been farming since he was little, which is funny since he's only 12. But his grandfather, Dan Herrick, who has always had a farm at his home, has basically turned the operation over to his grandson.
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
