All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Several Rides Are Having a ROUGH Time in Disney World Today
It’s not unusual to see a ride or 2 shut down for a little while in Disney World. Whether the delay is due to weather, technical difficulties, or other reasons, we usually see the rides open back up shortly after closing. But today it seems like the Disney World rides are having a harder time staying open than usual!
PHOTOS: We’re SHOCKED by the Halloween Crowds in Disney World
Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year!. We’ve been gearing up for this day since August when we saw the first Halloween decorations in Disney World and attended the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Since then, we’ve been eating ALL the Halloween food. Now, Halloween is here, and we’re taking a look at what crowds look like in Disney World!
ALL of the Holiday Merchandise You Can Find in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Sing it everybody! 🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year. 🎶. If you love the winter holidays, we’ve got great news for you! Not only...
How to Do Disney World on a Budget in 2022 and 2023
It’s no secret that a trip to Disney World will set you back a few (thousand) dollars 💸, and it looks like the prices just keep going up and up!. Planning a trip to Disney World will look a little different to everyone — depending on where you’re traveling from, how many are in your travel group, and how long you plan to stay, there are some factors you can’t control — but there are some that you can! We hit the books and did the research for you to find the BEST ways to do Disney on a budget in 2022 and 2023!
2 NEW Snacks Prove It Isn’t Christmas Yet in Disney World
Hold that peppermint mocha for one second and put away the candy canes — there are new FALL treats in Disney World that you might want to try!. Yes, we know that the holiday merchandise is already on sale and snowflakes have started to appear in the parks, but the season of pumpkins hasn’t ended just yet and we’ve got proof!
How to Qualify For Half-Price Typhoon Lagoon Tickets in Disney World
We’re only a few days away from the 2022 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend in Disney World!. Runners visiting Disney World for the marathon can take part in EPCOT’s 2022 Food & Wine Festival, new holiday treats, or even ride the seasonal favorite Jingle Cruise. Disney is also giving runners the opportunity to SAVE on tickets to one Disney World location, and here’s what you need to know.
Disney+ Testing EXCLUSIVE Early Merchandise Access for Subscribers
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, we have some BIG news. The ad-free Disney+ plan is set to get a price increase soon as the ad-supported Disney+ plan launches,...
HURRY! New Year’s Eve Dining Reservations Are Now OPEN for Disney World
WOW. Can you believe that it’s officially the holiday season in Disney World?! 2022 has seriously flown by. And if you are planning to visit the parks for New Year’s Eve this year, we have a big update. Dining reservations are now open for New Year’s Eve in...
How to Avoid Paying FULL PRICE on Your 2022 Disney World Trip
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World!. We’ve spotted Christmas decorations up at EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom — and Main Street, U.S.A. is decked out with garland, ribbons, and the Christmas tree! We don’t blame you for wanting to plan a trip to the parks, and we’re here to help you out with all the Disney World hotel and ticket discounts you might find this November and beyond!
PHOTOS: We Met Chip and Dale in SPACE Costumes at Disney World Today!
There are lots of places where you can meet characters all the time in Disney World, but sometimes rare or unusual meet-and-greets pop up for a limited time around the parks. For example, Mickey is usually at the Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom, and Olaf frequently hangs out at Celebrity Spotlight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But during some after-hours parties and events, we’ve spotted Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, Haunted Mansion characters, and even Sebastian from The Little Mermaid. Today, we found some familiar characters in an unusual spot, and they were wearing very interesting outfits!
PHOTOS: NEW Holiday Ears Have Arrived in Disney World (And You’re Going to Want to See These)
The holiday season has arrived in Disney World! We’ve seen plenty of Christmas-themed items pop up online, and some have shown up in the parks as well, and holiday decor is appearing in the parks too. But now, a very important holiday-themed accessory has arrived in Disney World — NEW pairs of holiday ears!
NEWS: Shanghai Disney Resort Closes Due to COVID-19
Various Disney parks have closed (and later reopened) over the past 2 years due to COVID-19, and now the pandemic is affecting one Disney park again. Shanghai Disney Resort has closed a few different times in the past few years due to COVID-19, but had most recently reopened on June 30th, 2022 after a closure that began in March of 2022. In late October, however, we saw that Shanghai Disney Resort was reducing some of its offerings in response to COVID-19. And now things have changed again.
Hear Us Out: Dole Whip, But Make It Cherry in Disney World 🍒
We hope you’re hungry because it’s time to talk about a major Disney World staple — food!. That’s right, Disney has released a ton of new treats for the fall/Thanksgiving season and we are reviewing a ton of those items for you! We want to make sure you have a good idea on what you should totally try and spend your money on and what you should skip when visiting the parks this holiday season!
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to Disney World Tickets
Do Disney World tickets expire? Can you buy park tickets OUTSIDE of the Disney website? And can you let your friends “borrow” your single day ticket?. We’re here to answer these park ticket questions — and MORE — here on DFB Guide!. Check out our...
UPDATE on Plastic Bag Disappearances in Disney World
Disney World makes changes all the time, but some things are more noticeable than others. price increases occasionally, that aren’t noticeable unless you REALLY pay attention, and we also see things like merchandise limits come into play. There are also bigger things that change, like restaurants reopening or character meet and greets returning. And recently, we’ve noticed a change that could impact your shopping soon in Disney World.
See Why the STAR of This Disney Buffet Is a Plain White Bread Roll
A top bucket list item for many Disney fans is a trip to Tokyo Disneyland. Tokyo Disneyland has its own version of many iconic Disney rides (including Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion) as well as some attractions unique to this park. Another reason to head to...
DFB Video: SECRETS of Disney’s Private Island
Disney has their own PRIVATE ISLAND — filled with secrets, hidden gems, and TONS of interesting history. Let’s explore it all TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the SECRETS of Disney’s Private Island!. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit...
The Highly-Anticipated Jungle Cruise Holiday UPDATE Is BACK in Disney World!
It’s officially time for the holiday season in Disney World, and that means a TON of festive eats, drinks, experiences, and more. Sure, we love all the delicious snacks and exclusive merchandise that Disney releases this time of year, and the special holiday events can’t be topped. But, one of our absolute FAVORITE parts about Christmastime in Disney World comes when the Jungle Cruise is transformed into the Jingle Cruise! This adventure ride has been given a holiday makeover, so come with us to check it out!
UPDATE on the Giant Gingerbread House Construction in Disney World!
It may not feel like it yet wherever you’re from, but the holiday season is in full swing!. Disney World already started putting up decorations (including the enormous Christmas tree in Magic Kingdom), holiday ride overlays are back, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party starts soon. There are a lot of fun holiday festivities to enjoy in the parks, but the hotels are the stars of the holiday season with gorgeous decorations and giant gingerbread displays! We went to check on the biggest gingerbread display of them all and it has made quite a bit of progress!
