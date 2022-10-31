Read full article on original website
US Warns of Terror Threats in Nigeria and South Africa Without Saying Why
Two African governments have been left baffled by the US government’s sudden warnings of imminent terrorist threats in their countries, without warning them in advance or giving any more detail. US consulates in both Nigeria and South Africa warned their staff this week that attacks on major cities in...
BBC
Manchester Arena attack: Response was all wrong, survivor says
A man who fought to save a victim of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing has said "big mistakes" were made on the night of the blast. Ron Blake is telling his story for the first time since the attack - ahead of a major report into the bombing. He was...
allthatsinteresting.com
Police In Germany Arrest ‘Terror Granny’ Accused Of Trying To Incite A Civil War And Restore The Monarchy
Elisabeth R. and her cohorts allegedly believe that the Treaty of Versailles is invalid and that Germany is still a monarchy. Secret plots to restore the German kaiser sound like something from the history books. But a 75-year-old “terror granny” was arrested on October 14 in Saxony, Germany, for allegedly planning to incite a civil war and bring back the Prussian monarchy.
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94
An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack
Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
Washington Examiner
'Simply wrong': British government slams Trevor Noah's claims of racism against Rishi Sunak
Officials from No. 10 Downing Street slammed The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a monologue claiming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received racist backlash in his quest to become the next prime minister. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed Noah's comments that aired Wednesday were "simply wrong" and "detached...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
My Black skin got me sacked from British TV. That’s why I spend my life fighting racism | Barbara Blake-Hannah
It was a struggle for Black Britons to make headway 50 years ago, and it still is now – but it is important to fight on, says anti-racism activist and former broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah
Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning
Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
Rochdale grooming gang members to be deported to Pakistan
Adil Khan and Qari Abdul Rauf lose appeal as judges say ‘very strong public interest’ to deport them
Survivors recount chaotic scene in Seoul during tragic Halloween stampede
South Korean officials say at least 26 foreign nationals were among the more than 150 people killed in the incident in Seoul's Itaewon district. Many were young adults celebrating Halloween.
Seoul Halloween stampede – latest: Survivors recall ‘slow, agonising crush’ as 154 dead
An Australian who survived the tragic crush in Seoul paid tribute to his friend who died in the stampede on Saturday night.In a now deleted TikTok video, Nathan Taverniti spoke of what he called a “slow, agonising crush” that became the country’s worst disaster in years.Grace Rached, 23, had been holidaying in the South Korean capital and would have turned 24 next week.“It was a slow, agonising crush. This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services,” Mr Taverniti said..And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: UK helps Ukraine in cyber war and Russian banker defies Putin
Water and electricity supplies in Kyiv have been restored, a day after they were disrupted by Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Scheduled blackouts will continue to manage power demand, the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. He also announced that 1,000 heating points would be set up...
Muslim cleric who was awarded an OBE for mosque attack response is dropped after speaking to congregation that sang the National Anthem
One of Britain's most prominent Muslim clerics has been sidelined by his superiors after he attended an event where the new National Anthem was sung. Imam Mohammed Mahmoud has been told he can no longer lead prayers at the East London Mosque after giving a speech in front of a congregation who sang God Save The King and waved Union Jacks.
BBC
Itaewon crush: Anxious warnings turn into screams of terror in emergency calls
The first emergency call about trouble at Itaewon came in the early evening of 29 October. "It's so chilling right now," the woman said, as she described a chaotic scene on the narrow streets of the Seoul nightlife district. In total, there were 11 calls made to South Korea's 112...
BBC
Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as more than 150 die in Seoul district
At least 153 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid. Reports...
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
The KGB Used A Poison-Tipped Umbrella To Assassinate A Journalist
Poison-tipped umbrella at the International Spy Museum in WashingtonGetty Images. In 1978, BBC journalist Georgi Markov was jabbed in the back of the leg with a poison-tipped umbrella while standing at a crowded bus stop in London. Afterwards, Markov became extremely sick and was taken to a hospital where he died a slow and painful death as poison filled his bloodstream.
