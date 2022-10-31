ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Park, IL

WGNtv.com

Crews battle fire at Dollar General in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Dollar General Store in Berwyn Tuesday afternoon. The fire seems confined to the convenience store in the 6800 block of Ogden Ave. Though the blaze appears out, water hoses remain deployed at the scene. Injuries and the cause of...
BERWYN, IL
WGN News

1 killed in fiery crash involving semi in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite […]
DOLTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
KENOSHA, WI
wjol.com

Chain Reaction School Bus Crash In Bolingbrook Sends Over A Dozen To the hospital

Fourteen students and one adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries a chain reaction school bus crash in Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive reference a traffic crash involving multiple school buses on Tuesday, November 1st at 2:15 p.m. The investigation revealed westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Ln. and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another bus, causing that bus to strike the rear of another bus. All three buses were carrying high school students at the time of the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Men Suspected of Crash, Trespassing

Kendall County deputies Monday night responded to Kendall Township for a four-vehicle crash with injuries. The driver believed to have caused the crash has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Dutton of Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa. Dutton as taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also on Halloween night,...
OTTAWA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court

Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Unincorporated Waukegan

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that two people, including an eight-month-old boy, were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Waukegan. According to authorities, a Dodge SUV was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday. At the...
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights

A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
