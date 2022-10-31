ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Ehlinger, former Texas Longhorns QB, solid in NFL debut; Colts lose 17-16

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger will have to wait a week for his first NFL victory.

While he was solid in his NFL starting quarterback debut for the Indianapolis Colts , the Washington Commanders scored a late touchdown to top the Colts 17-16 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger to be Colts’ starting QB for rest of the season
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) is tackled by Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards, and he rushed for 15 yards on six carries. He was sacked twice and lost 12 yards on those plays.

The third quarter was a big one for Ehlinger. He connected with rookie receiver Alec Pierce for a 47-yard play with 4:43 left, his longest of the game. Then with three seconds left, he found Parris Campbell on a wide receiver screen for a 40-yard gain.

Ehlinger had the Colts inside the red zone in the second quarter but perhaps stayed in the pocket a little too long. He took a hit, fumbled and Washington jumped on it to thwart the Colts’ scoring opportunity.

Ehlinger completed his first NFL regular season pass to Michael Pittman Jr. for six yards. Pittman finished the game with 53 yards on seven catches. Ehlinger completed passes to five different receivers.

The Colts (3-4-1) play at New England on Nov. 6. The game will be regionally televised on CBS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

