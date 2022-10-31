ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Get To Know Vincent Neil Emerson On First Episode Of Western AF’s “Lone Star Stories”

By Mary Claire Crabtree
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuEtm_0isXPAmf00

If you are a fan of Vincent Neil Emerson, this video is a must-watch.

Presented by Western AF, The Lone Star Stories is a new series that features Texas-born artists and gives us listeners insights into who they are off the stage.

And Episode 1 features the great Vincent Neil Emerson.

The Canton-born singer and songwriter has a backstory that might shock most. After a rough hand of cards, Emerson was a high school dropout who was homeless. He started to get local gigs and was a natural on the stage.

He knew he wanted to make it as a songwriter and was mentored by Charley Crockett and Colter Wall to help perfect his craft.

“I met Charley playing around Dallas. He took off like a rocket ship, and he’s done everything in his power to help me and champion me.

When I met Colter, he took me on tour and introduced me to a nationwide audience. So, if it weren’t for those boys, I wouldn’t be anywhere.”

In the interview, he compares songwriting to the craft of hat-shaping, and it’s such a great perspective.

Emerson’s view of being a part of this next generation of country music artists is fresh and exciting. You can tell he loves what he does and is rolling with the wave of fame thrown at him.

Even with the more extensive fan base, he still stays true to his Texas roots.

Emerson is a true artist. Heavily influenced by the land, his experiences, the different cities of Texas that he has resided in, and his family, he can see beauty in pain and turn it into lyrics that stick to your ribs.

Emerson is just getting started, and this video makes you appreciate his achievements thus far even more.

The post Get To Know Vincent Neil Emerson On First Episode Of Western AF’s “Lone Star Stories” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Leslie Jordan Reflected On Becoming A Country Star In His 60s In Final Television Interview

Leslie Jordan was at the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his decades-long career when he died unexpectedly Monday morning. Two weeks prior to his passing, in what is likely his final television interview, Jordan sat down with CBS News' Anthony Mason. The interview was originally scheduled to air in November, but news of his tragic death moved up its release.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
Rolling Stone

Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Concert to Feature George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker

An all-star group of singers from country music and beyond will gather to pay tribute to the work of the great Loretta Lynn at an upcoming televised event. “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” will air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30, and includes performances by George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker. Presented commercial-free by CMT and Sandbox Productions, the event will serve as a public memorial service for Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Other performers and guests include Lynn’s sister Crystal...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

From “Bocephus” To The “The King,” The Best Nicknames In Country Music

Country music is known for its wild characters and crazy stories. Like Merle Haggard recording “Pancho and Lefty” while blacked out, Waylon Jennings’ $25,000 bathroom break, Willie and Merle going through 52 cases of beer backstage and many many more that will never make their way to the public, the artists that gave the genre its outlaw reputation earned it in every sense of the word.
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jordan Opened Up About Being ‘Embraced’ by Nashville in One of His Final Interviews: ‘So Unexpected’

Country music star was one of the last things Leslie Jordan added to his long list of joy-bringing talents before his unexpected death on Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles at age 67. In one of his final interviews, a sit-down with CBS News, the beloved star opened up about being embraced by the genre’s community. “So unexpected just to happen in my 60s – I’m a country music singer now,” he said, laughing. “I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 1975: Charlie Rich Gets Drunk & Lights John Denver’s Entertainer Of The Year Card On Fire

The 2022 CMA Awards are coming up in a few weeks, and while in recent years it’s been pretty bland, the history of the show is ripe with awesome stories and iconic moments that helped shape the genre’s image. Like Alan Jackson walking out during a Beyoncé performance, Sturgill Simpson busking outside of Bridgestone Arena, and Mary Chapin Carpenter blasting Dwight Yoakim (we assume) as “as the jackass I’m opening for,” there’s no shortage of awesome moments, but one that […] The post CMA Awards 1975: Charlie Rich Gets Drunk & Lights John Denver’s Entertainer Of The Year Card On Fire first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
TV Fanatic

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets NBC Premiere Date

NBC is the latest broadcast network to firm up its plans for the Holiday season. Starring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson,...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

220K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy