Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Shanghai Disney Resort Closes Due to COVID-19
Various Disney parks have closed (and later reopened) over the past 2 years due to COVID-19, and now the pandemic is affecting one Disney park again. Shanghai Disney Resort has closed a few different times in the past few years due to COVID-19, but had most recently reopened on June 30th, 2022 after a closure that began in March of 2022. In late October, however, we saw that Shanghai Disney Resort was reducing some of its offerings in response to COVID-19. And now things have changed again.
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL of the Holiday Merchandise You Can Find in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Sing it everybody! 🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year. 🎶. If you love the winter holidays, we’ve got great news for you! Not only...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A FUZZY Loungefly Backpack and 50th Anniversary Ears
Do you ever wonder how our reporters can go to Disney World every day and not get bored?. It’s because Disney is constantly changing things in the parks, with new eats and drinks, updated rides, and lots of new merchandise and souvenirs. We keep track of all of those changes so that you know what’s different when you go back! Come along with us to see what’s new over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! New Year’s Eve Dining Reservations Are Now OPEN for Disney World
WOW. Can you believe that it’s officially the holiday season in Disney World?! 2022 has seriously flown by. And if you are planning to visit the parks for New Year’s Eve this year, we have a big update. Dining reservations are now open for New Year’s Eve in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Several Rides Are Having a ROUGH Time in Disney World Today
It’s not unusual to see a ride or 2 shut down for a little while in Disney World. Whether the delay is due to weather, technical difficulties, or other reasons, we usually see the rides open back up shortly after closing. But today it seems like the Disney World rides are having a harder time staying open than usual!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: SECRETS of Disney’s Private Island
Disney has their own PRIVATE ISLAND — filled with secrets, hidden gems, and TONS of interesting history. Let’s explore it all TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the SECRETS of Disney’s Private Island!. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Tackle Your 2022 Holiday Trip to Disney World Like a Pro
There is nowhere on Earth more magical than Disney World during the holidays. Yes, everyone knows that, which means that the holidays are the busiest season at Disney World. But where else are you going to get to try out hundreds of holiday foods, visit storytellers from around the world, see a variety of Christmas trees, visit a full-size gingerbread house, and more?! If you’re going to visit during the holidays, there are some things you can do to handle it like a pro.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Disney’s Beach Club Is a MUST Visit During the Holiday Season
In case you missed it, November is Christmas — at least in Disney World it is!. We JUST celebrated Halloween, but Disney said “goodbye” to the spooks and “hello” to the holiday cheer! Decorations arrived in Magic Kingdom overnight, the shops are full of holiday merchandise (including new ears and a Starbucks tumbler), and there are new treats to try. But now we’re headed to Disney’s Beach Club Resort to check up on one of the best things to see during the holidays in Disney World — the gingerbread displays!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: NEW Holiday Ears Have Arrived in Disney World (And You’re Going to Want to See These)
The holiday season has arrived in Disney World! We’ve seen plenty of Christmas-themed items pop up online, and some have shown up in the parks as well, and holiday decor is appearing in the parks too. But now, a very important holiday-themed accessory has arrived in Disney World — NEW pairs of holiday ears!
disneyfoodblog.com
See Why the STAR of This Disney Buffet Is a Plain White Bread Roll
A top bucket list item for many Disney fans is a trip to Tokyo Disneyland. Tokyo Disneyland has its own version of many iconic Disney rides (including Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion) as well as some attractions unique to this park. Another reason to head to...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Do Disney World on a Budget in 2022 and 2023
It’s no secret that a trip to Disney World will set you back a few (thousand) dollars 💸, and it looks like the prices just keep going up and up!. Planning a trip to Disney World will look a little different to everyone — depending on where you’re traveling from, how many are in your travel group, and how long you plan to stay, there are some factors you can’t control — but there are some that you can! We hit the books and did the research for you to find the BEST ways to do Disney on a budget in 2022 and 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
2 NEW Snacks Prove It Isn’t Christmas Yet in Disney World
Hold that peppermint mocha for one second and put away the candy canes — there are new FALL treats in Disney World that you might want to try!. Yes, we know that the holiday merchandise is already on sale and snowflakes have started to appear in the parks, but the season of pumpkins hasn’t ended just yet and we’ve got proof!
disneyfoodblog.com
Construction Begins on the GIANT Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort!
There will soon be special ride overlays, decorations around the parks, Santa meet and greets, and more in Disney World. We already know about a bunch of stuff coming back to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, and now there’s more holiday fun happening. Construction has begun on an ICONIC holidays decoration in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Qualify For Half-Price Typhoon Lagoon Tickets in Disney World
We’re only a few days away from the 2022 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend in Disney World!. Runners visiting Disney World for the marathon can take part in EPCOT’s 2022 Food & Wine Festival, new holiday treats, or even ride the seasonal favorite Jingle Cruise. Disney is also giving runners the opportunity to SAVE on tickets to one Disney World location, and here’s what you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s New Dessert is Basically Breakfast (Don’t Ask Too Many Questions)
The pumpkins and skeletons had their time in the spotlight, but now it’s time for the season of the turkey to take over! We’re starting to celebrate Thanksgiving in Disney World, and what better way to celebrate this holiday than with some new treats?. There are a lot...
disneyfoodblog.com
Cake That Looks Like a Turkey and Tastes Like Apple Pie? We’re In, Disney.
With Halloween behind us, we’re moving right along to another holiday! Disney World is getting a lot (and we mean a LOT) of new treats for Thanksgiving this year, so we’re going to try them out and let you know which ones you should prioritize during your upcoming trip.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Avoid Paying FULL PRICE on Your 2022 Disney World Trip
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World!. We’ve spotted Christmas decorations up at EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom — and Main Street, U.S.A. is decked out with garland, ribbons, and the Christmas tree! We don’t blame you for wanting to plan a trip to the parks, and we’re here to help you out with all the Disney World hotel and ticket discounts you might find this November and beyond!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Buffets Have Returned to Tusker House in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
We’ve seen a TON of things return to Disney World over the past several months. Traditional character meet-and-greets and traditional character dining has returned to many spots, and a lot of restaurants have reopened (with even more on the way!). One restaurant that returned in 2021 was Tusker House in Animal Kingdom. But it came back as a family-style meal, instead of its traditional buffet. And that’s how things stayed…until now!
disneyfoodblog.com
This New Disney World Treat Looks Like We Bought It From HomeGoods
Halloween is over and now Disney World is officially in holiday mode. But we can’t forget that holiday that’s hidden in the middle of Halloween and Christmas — Thanksgiving!! Disney World has just released a slew of new treats to get us in the fall spirit. So be prepared to feast with your eyes today as we hoof it over to a Disney World Resort hotel for some exciting new fall treats!
disneyfoodblog.com
This NEW Disney World Treat Puts a Twist on the Classic Pecan Pie
It’s officially November and Disney World is rolling out quite a few treats in celebration. We have already tried a fall whoopie pie, mini pumpkin, and cherry Dole Whip, and now we’re back with another review for ya! What sort of festive, fall treat are we trying this time around? Let’s find out!
Comments / 0