Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Albany State University Ram Raid
Families gathered to trick or treat on Monday evening at Albany State University for their annual Ram Raid. College departments and student organizations were on hand with tables with candy and fun tricks for all.
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership. Updated: 4 hours ago. Five properties — three on Second Avenue and two on N Monroe Street...
Spring Run bridge to open with run, street festival at Radium Springs
ALBANY — Dougherty County is inviting everyone out on Saturday for a run, walk or bike ride on the trail and a fall festival as part of the festivities for the grand opening of the renovated Spring Run Bridge. “A big part of Saturday is for us to reintroduce...
abac.edu
Cane Grinding, Syrup Making on November 19 at
From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in South Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane grinding and syrup making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. For many Southerners, cane...
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
WALB 10
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
WALB 10
Rain-free and warming up
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 70s and 80s Monday afternoon. Staying dry as clouds gradually clear for a Halloween treat therefore no concerns weatherwise for trick or treaters. Dominating the week, a rather benign weather pattern. Look for sunny warm days as highs top upper 70s low...
WALB 10
Unseasonably warm and dry
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of a weak cold front sunshine and pleasantly warm Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds return as a disturbance passes with nothing more than a wind shift and a reinforcing shot of drier air for the week. High pressure dominates with sunny warm days as...
WALB 10
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas. Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video. An alleged victim...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for forgery in the 3rd degree
The Albany Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for forgery. 20-year-old Malcom Mathis is wanted for depositing fake checks into someone else’s account and withdrawing some of the money. He stands 5’11 and is approximately 170 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Mathis...
Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County
ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars. The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100...
WALB 10
Coffee Co. elections supervisor promises election integrity
Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Candidate Profile: Mickey Brockington running for state representative. Candidate Profile: Mickey Brockington running for state representative. Georgia votes weigh balance of power with upcoming Senate vote. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT. Georgia votes weigh balance...
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Purps Criminal Street Gang indicted on 32 charges in Dougherty County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which was founded at a local high school in Dougherty County in 2017. Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia...
Police find suspect hidden under mattress in brother's home
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of West First Avenue this week on a wanted person call. The homeowner told officers that his brother, Victor Carter, was not inside the residence. Upon further investigation, the homeowner agreed to let officers come inside the home. Officers found Carter hiding under a mattress in one of the bedrooms of the residence.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from Mark's Melon Patch 2022
Just outside of Sasser, Georgia Mark's Melon Patch's famous roadside farm market is well known for the freshest produce around. For the past 30 years, families from across the state and country have visited the Highway 82 roadside market for our delicious fresh fruits, vegetables, and our family fun atmosphere.
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
Albany Police Department unveils mobile app
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department announced recently the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Albany Police Department app...
Albany business owner David Sampson makes turn into politics to seek District 153 seat
ALBANY — As a political newcomer at the age of 62, David Sampson says he considers the move another chapter in his life that has included one major change in direction prior to his tossing his hat into the ring. Sampson is the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8...
Comments / 1