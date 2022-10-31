ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News

The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league.  Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
DENVER, CO
NBC News

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsors ad during NFL games urging people to ‘stand up to Jewish hate’

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored an ad that ran during broadcasts of NFL games Sunday calling on viewers to "stand up to Jewish hate." The ad aired as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to face widespread backlash after making a string of antisemitic remarks that have been followed by a wave of high-profile antisemitic incidents across the United States, including a message projected outside a football stadium in Florida over the weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News

Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
