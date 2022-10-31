Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
TMZ.com
NFL's Jonathan Owens Grabs Handful Of Simone Biles In Steamy Halloween Pics
Jonathan Owens had full control of Simone Biles' flames on Halloween ... grabbing a handful of his future wife in some steamy fireman-costumed pics!!. The Olympic gold medalist shared the hot photos on Sunday ... showing the Houston Texans safety getting a little handsy for the October holiday. Biles was...
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Zimmer, 38, was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38
The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Buck & Troy Aikman’s Halloween costumes
It’s Halloween and everyone’s wearing costumes. ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew is no exception and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman decided to pay a fun homage and sport a terrific pair of costumes. Buck and Aikman were seen at the top of the telecast for the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News
The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league. Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsors ad during NFL games urging people to ‘stand up to Jewish hate’
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored an ad that ran during broadcasts of NFL games Sunday calling on viewers to "stand up to Jewish hate." The ad aired as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to face widespread backlash after making a string of antisemitic remarks that have been followed by a wave of high-profile antisemitic incidents across the United States, including a message projected outside a football stadium in Florida over the weekend.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News
Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish
Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of Andy Reid, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Britt Reid learned his fate in a Missouri court room on Tuesday as he faced punishment stemming from a 2021
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Since the College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday evening, Urban Meyer and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their picks for the top four teams in the country. At the moment, Meyer has Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country....
ESPN
What does Packers' trade deadline silence say about their plans for 2022?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two things could have occurred Tuesday that would have revealed exactly what the Green Bay Packers think about the rest of their season: a trade to acquire a player (or players) or a trade to send a player (or players) away for draft picks. That...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
642K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 4