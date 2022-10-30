ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers lose WR Christian Watson to concussion vs. Bills

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1IBX_0isXOY2s00

The frustrating rookie season of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson continued on Sunday night in Buffalo.

Watson suffered a concussion on the first drive of the contest and has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per the team.

The rookie had just returned to the lineup after missing the last two games.

Watson, the 34th overall pick, was injured while being tackled at the end of a 12-yard catch.

This is the fourth injury for Watson since the start of training camp. He needed surgery on his knee and missed a big chunk of camp, and he’s suffered two different hamstring injuries during the regular season.

Watson came into the contest with seven catches for 52 yards and three rushes for 19 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyler Lockett denies his 'no one cares who gets the credit' quote was ripping Russell Wilson

It’s hard not to read anything into what Tyler Lockett said on Sunday after his Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” the Seahawks receiver said after the win. “My high school coach always used to talk about that. When you look at this team that we have, we have a bunch of guys that are willing to buy in.”
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade

In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy