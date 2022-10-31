Air 4 Adventure: Let’s glide over the Kootenai River

KOOTENAI RIVER, ID. — Idaho Fish and Game is studying a fish that is iconic to the Kootenai River to help preserve their legacy and importance to the community.

In tonight’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to the Kootenai River to check out some of the sturgeon in the area.

For all of our Air 4 Adventures, click here!

RELATED: Air 4 Adventure: Lookout Pass getting ready for the snow

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.