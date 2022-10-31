ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Air 4 Adventure: Let's glide over the Kootenai River

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

KOOTENAI RIVER, ID. — Idaho Fish and Game is studying a fish that is iconic to the Kootenai River to help preserve their legacy and importance to the community.

In tonight’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to the Kootenai River to check out some of the sturgeon in the area.

