Astros to host 'World Series Champions Party' on Sunday

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are set to host a 'World Series Champions Party' on Sunday following the team's Game 6 win over the Phillies. The party will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park. Party-goers will be able to enjoy photo opportunities, a D.J., food trucks, face paintings and more.
Who is Andy Grammer? National anthem singer at World Series Game 6

HOUSTON — Singer, songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer will sing the national anthem for Game 6 of the World Series. Grammer has several pop hits, including his quadruple-platinum song, “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles, “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).
Astroworld Festival tragedy: The impact on Travis Scott's career didn't last

HOUSTON — Saturday will be exciting for Houstonians as the Astros try to clinch their second World Series Championship in Game 6 against the Phillies at Minute Maid Park. But one year ago, on November 5, 2021, another celebration turned tragic when 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured during the Astroworld Festival. For those families and survivors, it will always be remembered as a dark day in Houston's history.
Yuli Gurriel says he'll be ready for Game 6 of the World Series

HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he will be ready for Game 6 of the World Series after leaving Thursday night's game following a fall and collision during a rundown. Gurriel said he had right knee discomfort. Backup first baseman Trey Mancini replaced Gurriel for the...
Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after spraining his right knee in Game 5, an injury that led to the surprise activation of rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager Dusty...
Dusty Baker finally wins 1st World Series title as Astros manager

HOUSTON — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title: World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters...
