HOUSTON — Saturday will be exciting for Houstonians as the Astros try to clinch their second World Series Championship in Game 6 against the Phillies at Minute Maid Park. But one year ago, on November 5, 2021, another celebration turned tragic when 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured during the Astroworld Festival. For those families and survivors, it will always be remembered as a dark day in Houston's history.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO