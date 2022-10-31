Read full article on original website
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
KHOU
Astros to host 'World Series Champions Party' on Sunday
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are set to host a 'World Series Champions Party' on Sunday following the team's Game 6 win over the Phillies. The party will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park. Party-goers will be able to enjoy photo opportunities, a D.J., food trucks, face paintings and more.
KHOU
George Strait, Jim McIngvale to get World Series Game 6 started, roof to be closed
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back in town for Game 6 of the World Series, as they look to close out the Phillies and claim their second World Series championship. And they’ll have some help to get the party started. Astros superfan Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will...
Who is Andy Grammer? National anthem singer at World Series Game 6
HOUSTON — Singer, songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer will sing the national anthem for Game 6 of the World Series. Grammer has several pop hits, including his quadruple-platinum song, “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles, “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).
Astros superstitions: Reagan Bregman on why Kate Upton holds baby Knox when Alex is at bat
HOUSTON — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is on fire this postseason and batting .292. Turns out it's a team effort and Breggy owes some of the credit to his wife Reagan, their baby son Knox and Kate Upton, supermodel and wife of Justin Verlander. Reagan shared the story...
After 2,144 wins, Dusty Baker finally gets the World Series party he deserves
The Houston Astros manager has long been seen as a tragicomic figure due to his inability to win the Fall Classic. That time has now passed
Watch it again: Chas McCormick makes incredible 9th-inning catch in Game 5 of the World Series
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime in Game 5 of the World Series. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game...
Astroworld Festival tragedy: The impact on Travis Scott's career didn't last
HOUSTON — Saturday will be exciting for Houstonians as the Astros try to clinch their second World Series Championship in Game 6 against the Phillies at Minute Maid Park. But one year ago, on November 5, 2021, another celebration turned tragic when 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured during the Astroworld Festival. For those families and survivors, it will always be remembered as a dark day in Houston's history.
Yuli Gurriel says he'll be ready for Game 6 of the World Series
HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he will be ready for Game 6 of the World Series after leaving Thursday night's game following a fall and collision during a rundown. Gurriel said he had right knee discomfort. Backup first baseman Trey Mancini replaced Gurriel for the...
KHOU
Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series
HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after spraining his right knee in Game 5, an injury that led to the surprise activation of rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager Dusty...
KHOU
Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth break down a World Series Game 5 Astros win
Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth are discussing a Game 5 Astros win. Houston now leads the series 3-2 as it heads back to Minute Maid.
Dusty Baker finally wins 1st World Series title as Astros manager
HOUSTON — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title: World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters...
KHOU
'One of the best feelings in my career' | Justin Verlander gets first World Series win
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander beamed like a first-time big leaguer, and the Houston Astros feted the 244-game winner like a baby-faced rookie. “They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff," he said. "And it was one of the best feelings in my career.”
