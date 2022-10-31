Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Teens wanted in Covina house party shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
COVINA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public’s help with finding two teens wanted in connection to a house party shooting in the incorporated Covina area that killed two people and injured two others during Halloween weekend. LASD officials said the shooting occurred on Sunday,...
Inland Empire sophomore killed when gunfire erupts at out-of-control Halloween party
An Inland Empire high-school sophomore is dead after gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party attended by hundreds of people.
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
Santa Monica Mirror
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party
Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
Woman shot in back during argument at Hollywood Hills Halloween party
A woman was shot in the back after an argument broke out at a Halloween party in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The shooting was reported at the private party located in the 1600 block of Viewmont Drive. Investigators believe the incident began as an argument between attendees of the […]
proclaimerscv.com
A Mother was Arrested, when her 6-Year-Old was Roaming Around Newhall. Why she is in Custody in Sheriff Station?
A mother and a woman were arrested in Newhall when police found that her 6-year-old girl is roaming and wandering around Newhall. Her mother was arrested on a Monday evening. At the Santa Clarita valley sheriff station, a deputy makes a call and informed about a missing or a found person. The spokeswoman makes the phone call in the night at around 2 P.M.
foxla.com
3 teens shot, 1 killed after fight in Palmdale turns deadly
PALMDALE, Calif. - A teen is dead and two others hurt after a fight turned into a deadly shooting in Palmdale overnight. It happened around 12:46 a.m. in the 39900 block of 30th Street West at Marie Kerr Park. At the scene, deputies found the 19-year-old shooting victim unresponsive in...
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
22-year-old Rialto man shot to death in Pasadena
A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot in Pasadena. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was...
foxla.com
Man shot, killed in Hawaiian Gardens on Halloween
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The man...
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men killed at Covina Halloween party
COVINA, Calif. – One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was...
3 teens shot, 1 fatally, following early morning fight in Palmdale parking lot
A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West. Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the […]
foxla.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys
LOS ANGELES - A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said...
foxla.com
Burbank parents arrested for child neglect after 3 children rescued from apartment fire
BURBANK, Calif. - A Burbank couple was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leaving their three children in a locked bedroom while a fire ripped through their home, according to officials. Aldo Prado, 38 and Jennifer Ray, 27, were arrested and booked on charges of child neglect Tuesday. Burbank Police were called...
foxla.com
Suspected DUI driver arrested in deadly Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested for suspicion of DUI after two people were killed in a fiery crash in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive around 9 p.m.
