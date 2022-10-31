ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

foxla.com

Teens wanted in Covina house party shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

COVINA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public’s help with finding two teens wanted in connection to a house party shooting in the incorporated Covina area that killed two people and injured two others during Halloween weekend. LASD officials said the shooting occurred on Sunday,...
COVINA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody

A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

Police seek 19-year-old suspect for Covina fatal shootings

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with shootings at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is...
COVINA, CA
proclaimerscv.com

A Mother was Arrested, when her 6-Year-Old was Roaming Around Newhall. Why she is in Custody in Sheriff Station?

A mother and a woman were arrested in Newhall when police found that her 6-year-old girl is roaming and wandering around Newhall. Her mother was arrested on a Monday evening. At the Santa Clarita valley sheriff station, a deputy makes a call and informed about a missing or a found person. The spokeswoman makes the phone call in the night at around 2 P.M.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

3 teens shot, 1 killed after fight in Palmdale turns deadly

PALMDALE, Calif. - A teen is dead and two others hurt after a fight turned into a deadly shooting in Palmdale overnight. It happened around 12:46 a.m. in the 39900 block of 30th Street West at Marie Kerr Park. At the scene, deputies found the 19-year-old shooting victim unresponsive in...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d

One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

22-year-old Rialto man shot to death in Pasadena

A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot in Pasadena. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Man shot, killed in Hawaiian Gardens on Halloween

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The man...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men killed at Covina Halloween party

COVINA, Calif. – One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES - A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said...
LOS ANGELES, CA

