Indoor trick-or-treating options if boots don't go with their costume
The forecast calls for rain on Halloween night. Don't want to get wet? Here are a few indoor options. Magician Jay Fraser scheduled to perform in the City Hall lobby at 4:15. Decorated vehicles and trunks filled with Halloween treats. Bring your camera for family photo opportunities!. Eugene YMCA Spooky...
Eugene YMCA hosts family friendly Halloween event
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
Day of the Dead celebration in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — People are celebrated "Dia de los Muertos," the " Day of the Dead," in downtown Springfield. Day of the Dead is an annual Mexican tradition focused on remembering loved ones who have passed away. Wednesday afternoon, artists painted a mural at the Fountain Plaza in front...
'Trunk or Treat' event at Sheppard Motors keeps families dry
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday night's forecast may be cool and rainy, but a car dealership had one of many local events where families could stay dry and celebrate Halloween!. Monday afternoon Sheppard Motors hosted a 'Trunk or Treat event' in their Eugene showroom. Families got to check out decorated...
Candy with a Cop: Eugene kids kick off Halloween learning safe trick-or-treating
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
Saving Grace in need of food for its shelter animals
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is in need of food donations. "With so many dogs continuing to steam in as strays, and so many cats still on our waiting list, we are in need of food for our shelter animals," Saving Grace said on social media. "Unfortunately, the donated pallets we have received in the past are becoming few and far between so we are humbly asking our supporters to help. All food we receive that we cannot feed to shelter pets goes to our pet food bank."
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new location
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
What's happening in Roseburg? The Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter has updates
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg turned 150 years old on Oct. 3 and the Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter is full of stories about Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial celebrations - including the return of the Neewollah Parade. Residents can stay up to date on all that’s been happening at the City...
November 2 community meeting on Springfield Public Safety Levy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Wednesday to learn more about the proposed Springfield Public Safety Levy. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. November 2 in the library at Guy Lee Elementary, 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield. Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer...
'Teens Against Trafficking' program in Douglas Co. schools, event to be held in Roseburg
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — All of Douglas County's middle and high schools have received a Human Trafficking Prevention curriculum thanks to a grant awarded to the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force. CHI Mercy Health announced the release of the curriculum in a news release. The funds come from...
Springfield Police hope to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
UPDATE: Eugene Police investigating reports of blades in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: EPD says detectives are investigating three similar reports of tampered candy. Officials say all reports came from within the area of West 24th to West 27th and Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Police say the razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
Studded tire season begins, season runs through March 31st
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
Napa Valley artist featured in new exhibit at UCC's Fine Arts Gallery
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Sue Bradford’s “Legacy” opens Monday, October 31, to both the general public and Umpqua Community College students at the UCC Art Gallery, the college said. The Napa, Californian resident’s work examines the language used to define women using dress and apron motifs.
University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
Eugene Ems make pitch for new stadium
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
Top 5 high school football plays of the week: The Halloween edition!
EUGENE, Ore. — To celebrate this Halloween, let's take a look at the most haunting hits, petrifying passes, and spooky sacks from this week in high school football:. 5: Unlike Sam Darnold, no seeing ghosts for Pleasant Hill quarterback Breasan Holliday. He celebrates the holiday weekend by stabbing the defense with a deep pass to Colton Kaiser. Big-time touchdown for the Billies.
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said. The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m., the Battalion Chief said. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to Mercy Medical Center, including a small...
