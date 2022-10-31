Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
Related
KAKE TV
Crash in Kingman County claims one life
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 78-year-old woman is dead following a vehicle crash in Kingman County. The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, at the intersection of SE 60th St. and SW 100 Ave., approximately 3.5 miles south of the tiny town of Murdock. Murdock is 9 miles west of Cheney.
KAKE TV
Roads to close Sunday for 43rd Wichita Toy Run
Several roads from Wichita to Park City will be closed this Sunday for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
KAKE TV
Men arrested after standoff in northeast Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police took one person into custody following a standoff involving a firearm Friday morning. Officers were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the report of domestic violence near 14th Street North and Hillside. Sgt. Maurice Mitchell said officers contacted two women who said a man inside a home was threatening them with a gun. He refused to come out.
KAKE TV
Wichita mayor addresses reports of police providing him with personal security
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has addressed reports of police officers being pulled from their patrol to provide personal security him. "We need to, I think do better when it comes to our political discourse than resorting to I guess the type of stuff that would lead to elected officials being unsafe," Whipple said.
KAKE TV
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
KAKE TV
Wichita's Veterans Day Parade is Saturday
Veterans Day is a week away, but you can celebrate our veterans this weekend. A Veterans Day parade will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Wichita. The parade starts at Central and Main and ends at the WaterWalk where a big celebration will follow. This year's parade focuses...
KAKE TV
Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
KAKE TV
Investors in Derby business involved in alleged Ponzi scheme speak out
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.
KAKE TV
How a former police officer used a security system to stalk his wife
KECHI, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a powerful system that local police use to fight crime. But they say one of their own used that power to stalk his estranged wife. The Flock System reads license plates and alerts police if it detects a plate number of someone they're looking for.
KAKE TV
McPherson College receives $500 Million donation
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson College has received the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the history of the United States. The commitment comes from an anonymous double-match estate commitment and is worth up to $500 million. The commitment will allow the college to reimagine and reinvent its campus while it pursues initiatives that enhance the student experience.
KAKE TV
‘I remembered how much I enjoyed it’ | Wichita Veterans Day Parade honors women in the military
The Wichita Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Wichita Saturday. This year, the event's theme specifically honored women veterans. A crowd gathered on Main Street to watch floats, vehicles, marching bands and the nearly 90 women veterans in the parade. “Some of these girls are really enjoying it, because they're...
KAKE TV
'You really need to vote': Early voters head to Sedgwick county polls Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Sedgwick County voters headed out to 16 early voting locations Saturday to cast their votes for the general election Tuesday. Saturday was the last opportunity residents had the chance to vote at those 16 locations, with one more chance to vote early at the Sedgwick County Election office Monday morning.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement was made in a Nov. 3 letter to parents. In the letter, Dr. Thompson said that she will "continue to give 100% to the school district and said it was her deepest honor to serve as superintendent."
Comments / 0