WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement was made in a Nov. 3 letter to parents. In the letter, Dr. Thompson said that she will "continue to give 100% to the school district and said it was her deepest honor to serve as superintendent."

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO