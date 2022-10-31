ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Crash in Kingman County claims one life

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 78-year-old woman is dead following a vehicle crash in Kingman County. The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, at the intersection of SE 60th St. and SW 100 Ave., approximately 3.5 miles south of the tiny town of Murdock. Murdock is 9 miles west of Cheney.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Roads to close Sunday for 43rd Wichita Toy Run

Several roads from Wichita to Park City will be closed this Sunday for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Men arrested after standoff in northeast Wichita, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police took one person into custody following a standoff involving a firearm Friday morning. Officers were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the report of domestic violence near 14th Street North and Hillside. Sgt. Maurice Mitchell said officers contacted two women who said a man inside a home was threatening them with a gun. He refused to come out.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita mayor addresses reports of police providing him with personal security

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has addressed reports of police officers being pulled from their patrol to provide personal security him. "We need to, I think do better when it comes to our political discourse than resorting to I guess the type of stuff that would lead to elected officials being unsafe," Whipple said.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita's Veterans Day Parade is Saturday

Veterans Day is a week away, but you can celebrate our veterans this weekend. A Veterans Day parade will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Wichita. The parade starts at Central and Main and ends at the WaterWalk where a big celebration will follow. This year's parade focuses...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Investors in Derby business involved in alleged Ponzi scheme speak out

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

McPherson College receives $500 Million donation

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson College has received the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the history of the United States. The commitment comes from an anonymous double-match estate commitment and is worth up to $500 million. The commitment will allow the college to reimagine and reinvent its campus while it pursues initiatives that enhance the student experience.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement was made in a Nov. 3 letter to parents. In the letter, Dr. Thompson said that she will "continue to give 100% to the school district and said it was her deepest honor to serve as superintendent."
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy