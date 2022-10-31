ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

kinyradio.com

2023 Women of Distinction Honorees chosen by AWARE’s Board of Directors

AWARE’s 2023 honorees from left to right: Katheryn Wolfe, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, & Susan Bell. (Courtesy photo.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - AWARE has announced the 2023 Women of Distinction honorees: Susan Bell, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, and Katheryn Wolfe. AWARE wrote that these women have made specific and...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

T&H's Atskanée Yagiyee (Spooky Day) Trick or Treat

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida held a trick-or-treat Halloween event in the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall Sunday afternoon. The event was 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers handed out goodie bags and candy. There were games with prizes and a photo booth, along with a bouncy house. Families came...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

SHI to re-open doors for arts to all second-grade Juneau School students

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute next week will open the Walter Soboleff Building to all second-grade students in the Juneau School District as part of a national program to provide experiences and learning in the arts to all children. The excursion is part of the Ensuring the Arts...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled to take place in Blacktail Subdivision Thursday, November 3rd. Blasting will occur at Blacktail Subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Bonnie Brae is located in North Douglas. CBJ asks the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Weiss to depart district in summer of 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five years as the head administrator of the Juneau School District, Superintendent Bridget Weiss announced she plans to leave her position early next summer. Weiss made the announcement last week to staff, and spoke to the decision on action line. "I will be, at our...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Deadline is today to comment on new Forest Service recreation cabins

Proposed locations near Juneau marked with orange dots. All projects have a estimated start year of 2025. (Photo screencap.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several cabins in the Juneau area are being proposed as part of a Forest Service project to bring new cabins and repair existing ones throughout the Tongass and Chugach forests.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

U.S Coast Guard Healy to visit Juneau

BARROW, Alaska- "CGC Healy" by Coast Guard News is licensed under CC BY 2.0. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Prentice Danner. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Healy, the U.S Coast Guard's largest vessel to date, is scheduled to visit Juneau this week, weather-dependent. The U.S Healy is the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Perseverance Trail partial closure November 1-4

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks Maintenance personnel will be using heavy equipment to excavate the ditches and drainages on the lower Perseverance Trail from both trailheads to the metal fence. Weather dependent, this work is scheduled to be done on Tuesday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m....
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Kiehl to continue efforts on PFAS chemical clean-up responce

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau senator Jesse Kiehl says there are some promising alternatives emerging to the firefighting foam PFAS. Organizations like the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition last year wanted more state accountability after toxic chemicals were found at the Gustavus airport in 2018. Kiehl said on action line that...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Update: JPD's investigation closed at Rainway Car Wash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This morning, JPD is investigating a death in the area of the Rainway Car Wash. Update 10/29: JPD worked with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and determine the cause of death, which was due to a gunshot. A firearm was located at the scene. JPD was...
JUNEAU, AK
justpene50

Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska

The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
JUNEAU, AK

