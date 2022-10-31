Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Winter pass offers 5 months unlimited access to Juneau Pools, Treadwell Arena & Field House
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ's winter pass allows an individual unlimited admission to the Dimond Park Aquatic Center, Augustus Brown Swimming Pool, Treadwell Arena, and the Dimond Park Field House track for five months. The pass can be used from November 1st, 2022 through March 31st, 2023. The all-ages winter...
kinyradio.com
2023 Women of Distinction Honorees chosen by AWARE’s Board of Directors
AWARE’s 2023 honorees from left to right: Katheryn Wolfe, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, & Susan Bell. (Courtesy photo.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - AWARE has announced the 2023 Women of Distinction honorees: Susan Bell, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, and Katheryn Wolfe. AWARE wrote that these women have made specific and...
kinyradio.com
T&H's Atskanée Yagiyee (Spooky Day) Trick or Treat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida held a trick-or-treat Halloween event in the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall Sunday afternoon. The event was 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers handed out goodie bags and candy. There were games with prizes and a photo booth, along with a bouncy house. Families came...
kinyradio.com
SHI to re-open doors for arts to all second-grade Juneau School students
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute next week will open the Walter Soboleff Building to all second-grade students in the Juneau School District as part of a national program to provide experiences and learning in the arts to all children. The excursion is part of the Ensuring the Arts...
kinyradio.com
CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled to take place in Blacktail Subdivision Thursday, November 3rd. Blasting will occur at Blacktail Subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Bonnie Brae is located in North Douglas. CBJ asks the...
kinyradio.com
Weiss to depart district in summer of 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five years as the head administrator of the Juneau School District, Superintendent Bridget Weiss announced she plans to leave her position early next summer. Weiss made the announcement last week to staff, and spoke to the decision on action line. "I will be, at our...
kinyradio.com
Deadline is today to comment on new Forest Service recreation cabins
Proposed locations near Juneau marked with orange dots. All projects have a estimated start year of 2025. (Photo screencap.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several cabins in the Juneau area are being proposed as part of a Forest Service project to bring new cabins and repair existing ones throughout the Tongass and Chugach forests.
kinyradio.com
U.S Coast Guard Healy to visit Juneau
BARROW, Alaska- "CGC Healy" by Coast Guard News is licensed under CC BY 2.0. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Prentice Danner. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Healy, the U.S Coast Guard's largest vessel to date, is scheduled to visit Juneau this week, weather-dependent. The U.S Healy is the...
kinyradio.com
Perseverance Trail partial closure November 1-4
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks Maintenance personnel will be using heavy equipment to excavate the ditches and drainages on the lower Perseverance Trail from both trailheads to the metal fence. Weather dependent, this work is scheduled to be done on Tuesday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m....
kinyradio.com
Kiehl to continue efforts on PFAS chemical clean-up responce
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau senator Jesse Kiehl says there are some promising alternatives emerging to the firefighting foam PFAS. Organizations like the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition last year wanted more state accountability after toxic chemicals were found at the Gustavus airport in 2018. Kiehl said on action line that...
ktoo.org
‘Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir’ is about to be an audiobook
More than 15 years after Ernestine Hayes’ published her memoir, “Blonde Indian” is becoming an audiobook. Hayes says she clearly remembers when the book came out that a woman in Juneau told her that she couldn’t read it because of her eyesight. “And I always kept...
usf.edu
Everyone seems burned out on civic engagement, except one guy in Juneau who keeps stepping up
In Juneau, Alaska, no one challenged any of the seats on the city council or the school board this year. There’s a lack of interest in running for local office or serving on the city boards and commissions that hold the community together. It was different last year. In...
kinyradio.com
Weldon disappointed in city hall bond outcome, airs concerns with renovating current hall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon does not see another city hall question coming before voters anytime soon. Weldon spoke to that on action line, she was asked for her reaction to the failed ballot prop to fund a new city hall. "I was disappointed. I thought we...
kinyradio.com
Update: JPD's investigation closed at Rainway Car Wash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This morning, JPD is investigating a death in the area of the Rainway Car Wash. Update 10/29: JPD worked with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and determine the cause of death, which was due to a gunshot. A firearm was located at the scene. JPD was...
Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska
The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
