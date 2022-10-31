Read full article on original website
trooper
3d ago
Yeah, Great Police Work. They Were Able To Apprehend A Drunk Senior Citizen. Now How About Doing Something About All The Crime That's Going On In Bayonne!!!🤑🤫🤯🙀
4
Bayonne Senior Citizen Arrested For DWI, Fleeing Scene of Auto Accident Which Pinned Garbage Truck Worker
70-year old James S. Cooper of West 49th Street in Bayonne was arrested by Bayonne Police on Friday, October 28, 2022 near his home. According to Captain Eric Amato, at 10:35 am, a Sergeant on patrol in the area of West 48th Street monitored a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of 26 West 48th Street. Simultaneously, he was flagged down by an individual who alerted the Sergeant that his co-worker, who was actively collecting garbage, was struck by a vehicle which was currently attempting to flee the scene.
