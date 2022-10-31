ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 3

trooper
3d ago

Yeah, Great Police Work. They Were Able To Apprehend A Drunk Senior Citizen. Now How About Doing Something About All The Crime That's Going On In Bayonne!!!🤑🤫🤯🙀

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say

An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Senior Citizen Arrested For DWI, Fleeing Scene of Auto Accident Which Pinned Garbage Truck Worker

70-year old James S. Cooper of West 49th Street in Bayonne was arrested by Bayonne Police on Friday, October 28, 2022 near his home. According to Captain Eric Amato, at 10:35 am, a Sergeant on patrol in the area of West 48th Street monitored a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of 26 West 48th Street. Simultaneously, he was flagged down by an individual who alerted the Sergeant that his co-worker, who was actively collecting garbage, was struck by a vehicle which was currently attempting to flee the scene.
BAYONNE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

6-year-old Girl, Two Adults Shot in Newark, NJ

A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day rushed to help a screaming woman who got out of the back of a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say

Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy