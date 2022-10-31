Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Henderson Police say an autopsy revealed that the 33-year-old man whose body was found in a yard on Carter Drive died from a gunshot wound. Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide. Henderson Police say an autopsy revealed that the 33-year-old man whose body was...
104.1 WIKY
Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote
The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
wevv.com
EPD: Officers spot woman who appeared to be dumping dog, arrest her after she tried to drive off
An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say they spotted her apparently dumping a dog on Monday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were in the area of 6th Street and Walnut Street around 4 a.m. Monday when they saw a woman appear to dump a dog before getting back in her car.
wevv.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Evansville Police Department in officer-involved shooting
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the the Evansville Police Department, several of its members, and the City of Evansville on Monday. The lawsuit is in reference to the November 2020 shooting death of a man named Rodriquez Pam. At the time of the shooting, EPD said that Pam "brandished a weapon and pointed it at officers, forcing them to fire upon him." Pam was 33-years-old at the time of his death.
14news.com
HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A person was rescued Tuesday morning after officials with the Henderson Fire Department say the driver’s truck flipped. According to a social media post, the crash happened in the area of Bittersweet Lane and Highway 351. Authorities say the driver needed to be freed from...
wevv.com
Man facing stalking, attempted battery charges after being accused of chasing woman in Evansville
A man is facing several charges including attempted battery, stalking, and neglect after an incident that happened late Monday night, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the east side Target store around 10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said there were two black Dodge Chargers speeding through the parking lot, with a woman screaming for someone to call the police.
q95fm.net
State Police Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Woman
Kentucky State Police troopers are asking the public for help in locating a missing Evansville woman. Elza Jo Kolle, 28 of Evansville, IND was last seen around 11:30pm last night when her car crashed into the US431 Green River bridge (McLean County, KY). Kentucky State Police troopers, McLean County Sheriff’s Department; Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services are actively searching the Green River at this time.
UPDATE: Henderson Police investigating homicide on Carter Drive
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson are investigating a death in the 2300 block of Carter Drive as a homicide. Police say they were dispatched to the address just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive laying in front of the residence. Henderson Police identified the man as 33-year-old Darrell Hayes. […]
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
wevv.com
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
Driver hospitalized after Greenville tree crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after authorities say they crashed into a tree. Around 11 a.m., the Greenville Fire Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. Authorities claim the […]
14news.com
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental. Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home. Indiana State Fire...
fox56news.com
Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month. 31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
hot96.com
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Passes Away Over The Weekend
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy, Jason Cuttrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. Two years ago he collapsed while in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer. On Facebook, his wife Megan made this statement, “My best...
wevv.com
Ohio County man killed in Monday morning crash
An Ohio County, Kentucky man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of SR 505 S and Flint Springs Road. According to OCSO, a...
EWSU to install new water main, issues traffic alert
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility put out a traffic alert on Wednesday.
14news.com
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
Comments / 1