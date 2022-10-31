Once again, Cleveland Public Theatre hosted the celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead — Dia de Muertos — with food, vendors, festivities and memorial altars on its campus. The day, to honor ancestors, is a combination of celebration and respect for those who have passed, a day to dress up and remember. The centerpiece of this celebration is the parade, which anyone can sign up to participate in. It wended its way down Detroit Avenue from CPT’s parking lot to Our Lady of Mount Carmen Church to the Berry-Craciun Funeral Home and back. It included a mariachi band, Aztec dancers, a Spanish class from Cuyahoga Heights High School, Robin VanLear’s puppets and stilt walkers, and countless costumed citizens and their dogs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO