Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
Learn About the Potter Who Revolutionized Marketing at Hudson Library Program
Wedgewood-style pottery looks quaint and old-fashioned to us now, but once it was considered groundbreaking and trendy. Potter Josiah Wedgewood (1730-1795) was world-famous in his day, and owning his high-end work signaled wealth, while the less wealthy owned his “knock-offs,” a marketing trend used today by virtually every manufacturer of high-end products. In addition, he pioneered modern sales and marketing tactics such as illustrated catalogs, buy-one-get-one-free and money-back guarantees. And on top of THAT, he was a passionate abolitionist who created an anti-slavery medallion.
coolcleveland.com
Folknet Concert Features Kent-Based Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter
The Mountain Rose Concert Series, sponsored by local acoustic music nonprofit Folknet, takes place in Kent on the fist Sunday of each month, and chooses its performers largely from the vast pool of local talent. Its next show takes place at Stand Rock Cultural Arts’ North Water Street Gallery and...
coolcleveland.com
Trio of Noted Local Musicians Perform an Evening of International Folk & Classical Music
ChamberFest Cleveland takes place early each summer, with concerts spread out over several weeks in different area venues. Now it’s hosting a one-off in the same spirit, called Echoes from the Valley: Global Folk Songs in a Chamber Setting. Clarinetist Franklin Cohen, Cleveland Orchestra Principal Clarinetist Emeritus and one of ChamberFest’s co-founders; soprano Amanda Powell, familiar to area audiences from her many performances with Apollo’s Fire; and internationally noted pianist and Professor of Piano at Oberlin Conservatory Peter Takács have put together a diverse evening of music.
coolcleveland.com
Nearly Three Dozen Area Establishments Take Part in Cleveland Pizza Week
Clevelanders don’t need a special week to eat pizza (and for college students “pizza week” is basically 52 weeks a year). But still Cleveland Pizza Week offers a special opportunity to visit some of the nearly three dozen participating area pizzerias and other restaurants and pubs with specialty pizzas. Try several; you’ll probably find a new favorite. They’re all over the area too, from Willoughby to North Royalton to Avon Lake.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Museum of Art’s MIX Party Has a Latin Theme
Now that the Cleveland Museum of Art’s monthly Friday evening MIX parties are back, expect things to get livelier around the galleries. This one, dubbed “Con Alma” (“With Soul” in Spanish), should be really lively because the music is being provided by the ensemble of local Latin jazz timbales player, Sammy DeLeon, who’s known for turning every festival and local venue he plays into a major celebration, with no one left standing still. And if you’re not sure what to do with your feet, never fear: the evening kicks off with a Latin dance class at 6pm.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Hosts Big-Voiced “America’s Got Talent” Finalist
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra is back at Severance Hall this week for another concert filled with favorite tunes and another special guest. For this concert, it’s vocalist Daniel Emmet, a finalist on America’s Got Talent, one of those shows where proficiency at covering big tunes is an asset. We’re told he “sings in any style and in a variety of languages.” His huge, dramatic voice is a bit too much for contemporary pop music, but it sounds like it was made to front an orchestra and perform light classical music and big ballads — the Cleveland Pops Orchestra’s forte.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Dia de Muertos @ Gordon Square by Anastasia Pantsios
Once again, Cleveland Public Theatre hosted the celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead — Dia de Muertos — with food, vendors, festivities and memorial altars on its campus. The day, to honor ancestors, is a combination of celebration and respect for those who have passed, a day to dress up and remember. The centerpiece of this celebration is the parade, which anyone can sign up to participate in. It wended its way down Detroit Avenue from CPT’s parking lot to Our Lady of Mount Carmen Church to the Berry-Craciun Funeral Home and back. It included a mariachi band, Aztec dancers, a Spanish class from Cuyahoga Heights High School, Robin VanLear’s puppets and stilt walkers, and countless costumed citizens and their dogs.
coolcleveland.com
Yards Project Show Looks at Art in Series
Thu 11/3 @ 5:30-8PM The Series and the Multiple, the next show at the Yards Project at Worthington Yards Apartments in the Warehouse District, shows how artists work and re-work a particular idea, finding new meanings and directions in a similar image. “The opportunity to create multiples and develop work...
coolcleveland.com
Buffalo-Based Ensemble Offers Unique Takes on Rock, Jazz & Classical Music
Cleveland’s No Exit No Music is having a busy few weeks in its role as a music presenter, bringing artists to local venues. This week it’s hosting what it calls “one of the most unusual, exciting, genre-defying and utterly singular groups” it’s ever presented, the 10-member University of Buffalo-based Genkin Philharmonic.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Restaurant “Week” Offers Nearly Two Weeks to Try Out Local Menus
They seem to come upon us fast, but Cleveland Independents — the 17-year-old umbrella organization for a group of locally owned restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges — is hosting its largest annual promotion, Tuesday November 1 through Saturday November 12. Each participating restaurant offers a fixed-price three-course meal...
coolcleveland.com
Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes
Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
coolcleveland.com
Do or Die
As CoolCleveland celebrates 20 years (I know, thank you!), we are increasingly tuned in to the moments when we as citizens can actually make a difference in our communities. One of the biggest ways you can do that is to vote next Tuesday, November 8 (or before). So forgive us if we supply a little roundup of all our election coverage and ENDORSEMENTS below.
Comments / 0