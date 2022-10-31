2 arrested in Rochester after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested after they led New York State Police on a short chase in Rochester Sunday.

On October 30, troopers said they attempted to stop a car that had committed a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street in Rochester. They said the driver did not comply, instead attempting to flee the situation.

Troopers said they saw one of the passengers throw a handgun outside the driver’s window, which was recovered, and identified as a Glock 44, .22 caliber. The gun was fully loaded with a 17-round magazine.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Darrel Spearman, pulled over shortly after the handgun was thrown. He and passenger 41-year-old Eric Thomas were taken into custody.

Both individuals were arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.

