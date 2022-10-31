ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WTHR

'A big relief' | Neighbors react to arrest in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. — Monday was an emotional day for many in Delphi as they feel one step closer to finding out what happened to Abby Williams and Libby German. "They deserve so much more than this. They deserve their lives, but this is the best scenario we can hope for out of it. We've waited a long time," said Janis Hinman.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert for 12-year-old Attica girl has been cancelled

ATTICA, Ind. — Police in Fountain County have canceled the Silver Alert that had been issued Wednesday for a missing 12-year-old girl. Hannah Shelton was the subject of the search. Police said the girl was safe when she was found Wednesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the...
ATTICA, IN
WTHR

Community anxiously awaits answers Monday in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. — People all across central Indiana are looking forward to a Monday press conference where police say they will share details about an arrest in the Delphi murders. "One person's random act caused all this chaos," said Benjamin Rowland. Several neighbors said they remembered seeing Richard Allen,...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

