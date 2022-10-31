Read full article on original website
Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents
DELPHI, Ind. — A Carroll County judge agreed to release more details about the arrest of a Delphi man charged with murder, while also asking state court administrators to help him deal with a brewing “storm” of requests following his order to keep important court documents sealed in the case.
Search for more information on Delphi suspect Richard Allen
It's been 24 hours since police in Delphi announced murder charges for Richard Allen. He's accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German.
This is why police are keeping important court records secret in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — The arrest of a murder suspect usually comes with plenty of information about the defendant and why police believe the suspect is connected to the alleged crime. But that is not the case following the highly-publicized arrest and charges filed against Richard Allen. Carroll County Prosecutor...
Richard M. Allen charged in Delphi murders, investigation continues
Allen was arrested on Oct. 26 and formally charged on the 28th. He was taken to the White County jail and is being held without bond.
Man convicted in 2021 shooting death of woman at southeast side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a woman on Indianapolis' southeast side, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday. Marco Pacheco-Aleman was convicted of murder in the death of Karen Castro-Martinez after a two-day jury trial, the prosecutor announced. On...
ISP Superintendent Doug Carter discusses arrest in the Delphi killings
DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been front and center on the investigation into the Delphi murders from nearly the beginning. He has often spoken directly to the killer in news conferences, saying the killer would be caught and that the case was personal for him.
Richard Allen Arrested In Delphi Murder Case | WTHR Team Coverage | 5 p.m. Update
A huge breakthrough in a case that's disturbed the nation for 5 years. Police say a man is now charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby and Libby.
'A big relief' | Neighbors react to arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — Monday was an emotional day for many in Delphi as they feel one step closer to finding out what happened to Abby Williams and Libby German. "They deserve so much more than this. They deserve their lives, but this is the best scenario we can hope for out of it. We've waited a long time," said Janis Hinman.
Man arrested, 3 inmates face drug charges in Huntington County inmate's death
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Three inmates at Huntington County Jail are facing additional charges and a fourth person is now behind bars following an investigation into an inmate's death last month. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, was found unresponsive in his cell at around 3 a.m. on Oct....
Here's what we know about Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — Abby Williams and Libby German went missing at the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. The next day, two bodies were found in an area along Deer Creek, east of the bridge. Then, on Feb. 15, police confirmed the two bodies found were those of the missing girls.
Libby German's family speaks out after arrest of suspected killer
DELPHI, Ind. — The family of Liberty German is speaking out after the announcement of Richard M. Allen being charged in the Delphi killings. Allen is facing two counts of murder in the killings of German and Abigail Williams in February 2017. When asked if he had anything to...
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to...
'One step closer' to closure: Family ready for someone to be held accountable in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — "Today is the day." That's what Becky Patty has posted on Facebook almost daily in the wake of her granddaughter Liberty German and her friend Abigail Williams' murders in Delphi. On Monday, "today" will finally be the day. It's the day police will announce an arrest...
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
Police: Woman missing from Wabash County found safe
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wabash County said a woman who was reported missing Monday had been located safely. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office had been looking for 86-year-old Lola R. Harmon, who was reported missing on Monday.
Woman missing from Montgomery County found safe; Silver Alert canceled
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert issued for a woman reported missing from Montgomery County was canceled Wednesday morning after she was located safe and reunited with family, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told 13News. A Silver Alert for 76-year-old Cathy Weliever was issued around 11:30 p.m....
Silver Alert for 12-year-old Attica girl has been cancelled
ATTICA, Ind. — Police in Fountain County have canceled the Silver Alert that had been issued Wednesday for a missing 12-year-old girl. Hannah Shelton was the subject of the search. Police said the girl was safe when she was found Wednesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the...
Community anxiously awaits answers Monday in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — People all across central Indiana are looking forward to a Monday press conference where police say they will share details about an arrest in the Delphi murders. "One person's random act caused all this chaos," said Benjamin Rowland. Several neighbors said they remembered seeing Richard Allen,...
Questions linger around probable cause for Robert Allen
Richard Allen has been charged with two counts of murder. He is being held in the White County Jail without bond.
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
