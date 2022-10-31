Online grocery giant Ocado has enjoyed a surge in its share price after revealing it has partnered with one of South Korea’s largest supermarkets.Ocado is set to join forces with Lotte Shopping, which operates more than 1,000 stores across the country – including departments stores and supermarkets – and earns about £9.5 billion annually.The agreement will see the development of a network of customer fulfilment centres, which will cover multiple regions in South Korea and cater to a range of grocery demands.Shares in Ocado soared by more than a third on Tuesday morning as investors cashed in on the group’s...

1 DAY AGO