ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

CPG Giants Use Digital Commerce to Pump New Life Into Old Brands

Consumers are increasingly looking to get as many of their needs as possible met online, and brands that fail to adapt risk falling behind. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) giant Colgate-Palmolive, for one, has been looking to boost its digital performance across brands. The company has especially seen digital strength in its...
Carscoops

Volkswagen Acquiring Majority Stake In China’s Horizon Robotics For $2.35 Billion

Volkswagen is spending approximately $2.35 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in China’s Horizon Robotics. A joint venture will be formed between VW’s CARIAD software division and Horizon Robotics with the aim of accelerating the regional development of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving systems for the Chinese market.
The Independent

Ocado enters South Korea with grocery tie-up

Online grocery giant Ocado has enjoyed a surge in its share price after revealing it has partnered with one of South Korea’s largest supermarkets.Ocado is set to join forces with Lotte Shopping, which operates more than 1,000 stores across the country – including departments stores and supermarkets – and earns about £9.5 billion annually.The agreement will see the development of a network of customer fulfilment centres, which will cover multiple regions in South Korea and cater to a range of grocery demands.Shares in Ocado soared by more than a third on Tuesday morning as investors cashed in on the group’s...
CNBC

Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures. All visitors at the time of the announcement were directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time it would immediately shut...
crowdfundinsider.com

Indonesia Stock Exchange Signs MoU with Green Fintech MVGX

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the country’s national securities exchange and among the “fastest growing” in the continent, is exploring the possibility of working with MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), “to develop Indonesia’s carbon exchange system.”
WWD

ByondXR Helps Brands Take Metaverse Experience to the Next Level

The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.”. In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This...
ffnews.com

FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses

FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ceoworld.biz

Jessica Zhang Scaling Stilt with Industry Pioneering Fintech Solution to Envision the Future of Social and Financial Sustainability

One of the biggest highlights of the last decade has been the gigantic adoption of online banking globally. This widespread adoption has also given birth to countless FinTech startups, 75% of which actually fail in a short span, as per a few studies. FinTech, being one of the fastest-growing sectors, also represents complex traditional systems that are tough to crack.
The Associated Press

OUI Inc., the Japanese Startup of a Smartphone-based Ophthalmic Diagnostic Medical Device, Wins First Prize at AEA2022 Innovation Awards

CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2022 event (AEA2022) was held fully online from Wednesday, October 26 th to Thursday, October 27 th with the participation of 24 tech startups selected from Asian countries and regions. Among the competing participants, Japan’s OUI Inc., which develops the Smart Eye Camera (SEC), a smartphone-based medical device that enables ophthalmic diagnosis anytime, anywhere, and by anyone, was chosen as the winner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005324/en/ AEA2022 First Prize Winner, OUI Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com

Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses

Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
crowdfundinsider.com

Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7M Series A

Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding “led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital.”. The investment round “comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only...
thefastmode.com

Transcelestial Spearheads Global Rollout of Lasercomms with New Singapore Plant

Transcelestial is spearheading the global rollout of laser communications (lasercomms) via the “Terabit Factory”, its Singapore-based manufacturing facility which has the world’s largest commercial lasercomms production capability. The Terabit Factory is a 2,000ft² production facility based in Singapore with the capacity to manufacture up to 2,400 CENTAURI...

Comments / 0

Community Policy