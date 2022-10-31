Read full article on original website
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
CNBC
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman: I believe the action will be in individual stocks, not the averages
Leon Cooperman, CEO and chairman of Omega Family Office, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down why he prefers individual stocks over averages like the S&P 500. "I really don't like the S&P that much," Cooperman tells CNBC.
CPG Giants Use Digital Commerce to Pump New Life Into Old Brands
Consumers are increasingly looking to get as many of their needs as possible met online, and brands that fail to adapt risk falling behind. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) giant Colgate-Palmolive, for one, has been looking to boost its digital performance across brands. The company has especially seen digital strength in its...
Carscoops
Volkswagen Acquiring Majority Stake In China’s Horizon Robotics For $2.35 Billion
Volkswagen is spending approximately $2.35 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in China’s Horizon Robotics. A joint venture will be formed between VW’s CARIAD software division and Horizon Robotics with the aim of accelerating the regional development of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving systems for the Chinese market.
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
China aims to ship 25 million virtual reality devices by 2026
HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China released its first action plan dedicated to virtual reality on Tuesday, with an aim its industry ship more than 25 million devices with a value exceeding 350 billion yuan ($48.20 billion) by 2026.
CNBC
We still see Estee Lauder shares as a buy on weakness despite downbeat guidance
(EL) reported a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter, but a downbeat forecast for the rest of its fiscal year sent shares lower Wednesday. However, if not for our Club trading restrictions, we would have been buyers on the weakness.
Ocado enters South Korea with grocery tie-up
Online grocery giant Ocado has enjoyed a surge in its share price after revealing it has partnered with one of South Korea’s largest supermarkets.Ocado is set to join forces with Lotte Shopping, which operates more than 1,000 stores across the country – including departments stores and supermarkets – and earns about £9.5 billion annually.The agreement will see the development of a network of customer fulfilment centres, which will cover multiple regions in South Korea and cater to a range of grocery demands.Shares in Ocado soared by more than a third on Tuesday morning as investors cashed in on the group’s...
CNBC
Venture capitalists are betting on a part of China’s chip industry safe from U.S. bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
CNBC
Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid, visitors unable to leave
Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures. All visitors at the time of the announcement were directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time it would immediately shut...
CNBC
World’s largest container shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of 'dark clouds on the horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
crowdfundinsider.com
Indonesia Stock Exchange Signs MoU with Green Fintech MVGX
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the country’s national securities exchange and among the “fastest growing” in the continent, is exploring the possibility of working with MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), “to develop Indonesia’s carbon exchange system.”
ByondXR Helps Brands Take Metaverse Experience to the Next Level
The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.”. In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This...
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ceoworld.biz
Jessica Zhang Scaling Stilt with Industry Pioneering Fintech Solution to Envision the Future of Social and Financial Sustainability
One of the biggest highlights of the last decade has been the gigantic adoption of online banking globally. This widespread adoption has also given birth to countless FinTech startups, 75% of which actually fail in a short span, as per a few studies. FinTech, being one of the fastest-growing sectors, also represents complex traditional systems that are tough to crack.
OUI Inc., the Japanese Startup of a Smartphone-based Ophthalmic Diagnostic Medical Device, Wins First Prize at AEA2022 Innovation Awards
CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2022 event (AEA2022) was held fully online from Wednesday, October 26 th to Thursday, October 27 th with the participation of 24 tech startups selected from Asian countries and regions. Among the competing participants, Japan’s OUI Inc., which develops the Smart Eye Camera (SEC), a smartphone-based medical device that enables ophthalmic diagnosis anytime, anywhere, and by anyone, was chosen as the winner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005324/en/ AEA2022 First Prize Winner, OUI Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Qualcomm beats revenue, lowers 2023 first quarter guidance over demand weakness from China lockdowns
CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Qualcomm's earnings. Ritholtz’s Josh Brown and Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders react.
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
crowdfundinsider.com
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7M Series A
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding “led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital.”. The investment round “comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only...
thefastmode.com
Transcelestial Spearheads Global Rollout of Lasercomms with New Singapore Plant
Transcelestial is spearheading the global rollout of laser communications (lasercomms) via the “Terabit Factory”, its Singapore-based manufacturing facility which has the world’s largest commercial lasercomms production capability. The Terabit Factory is a 2,000ft² production facility based in Singapore with the capacity to manufacture up to 2,400 CENTAURI...
