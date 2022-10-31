ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Park, IL

Neighbors save 2 kids from fatal house fire in Hanover Park

By Glenn Marshall, Brónagh Tumulty, Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

HANOVER PARK, Ill. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Hanover Park Sunday afternoon, but it could have been much worse.

The woman who died in the fire has been identified as 83-year-old Jovencia Valencia.

According to fire officials, the fire happened in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street around 4 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy fire coming from a back bedroom.

Esther Corredor and Victor Sanchez live along Thornwood Street and were able to get two children out of the house before firefighters arrived.

“We were cleaning the car [and] saw smoke,” Corredor said. “[There was] so much smoke, I said, ‘what is it?'”

“The two kids [are] okay,” Sanchez said. “I put them on the front porch of the house, [but when] I go back to the grandma, the door was smoke blocked so I couldn’t go in.”

Fire officials said two firefighters were injured containing the fire, but are expected to make full recoveries.

It is unclear what started the fire or how exactly the woman died, as the fire and police department’s investigation has yet to be concluded.

“We have our investigators conducting an investigation with PD,” said Hanover Park Fire Chief Eric Fors. “At this time, we believe the fire was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.”

