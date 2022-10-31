Read full article on original website
WRAPUP 5-Turkey sets out Russian demands for resumption of Ukraine grain deal
(Adds Turkish comments on grain deal) Ships loading grain despite Russia suspending involvement. Russia attacks on Ukraine infrastructure cause power cuts. Kyiv plans 1,000 heating points for winter - mayor. *. Civilian evacuations set from more areas of Kherson. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Landay. ANKARA/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 2 (Reuters)...
U.N. coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.N. coordinator for the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday. "Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," U.N. coordinator Amir Abdulla posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
UPDATE 1-More grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian suspension
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative. The statement said the ships' movement was agreed by...
WRAPUP 7-Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine
(Adds more evacuations to begin Nov. 6, U.S. denounces Russian attacks on Ukraine energy, water supplies) More evacuations to begin Nov. 6 from area close to major dam. Ukraine capital, other cities suffer power, water outages. By Pavel Polityuk and Jonathan Landay. KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia told...
WRAPUP 7-Russia says it resumes participation in Ukraine grain deal
(Adds drop in grains prices, doubts about extension of deal) Turkey says grain deal to resume midday on Wednesday. Russian says it has received guarantees from Ukraine. ANKARA/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.
Putin to Erdogan: Resumption of grain deal can be considered after Sevastopol attack probe
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Tuesday that Russia could consider resuming a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports only after completion of an investigation of drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol. A...
WRAPUP 2-Russian missiles hit apartments in Ukraine, killing one
(Updates with missile attacks on port city Mykolaiv) Putin says missile strikes 'not all we could have done'. Russia also suspends grain deal role after saying its ships hit. Zelenskiy says Russia 'blackmailing the world with hunger'. By Pavel Polityuk. KYIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia fired four missiles into...
Ukraine grateful to Turkey, UN over Russia's decision on grain deal
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Senior Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday for their roles in Russia's decision to resume its participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine. A senior official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow's...
UPDATE 1-Russian 'blackmail' over grain export deal failed - Ukrainian presidential aide
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is resuming participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine because it realised the initiative would still work without Kremlin involvement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters that Moscow's...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, adds byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened global food supplies.
Turkey says steps needed on export of Russian grain, fertiliser
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Concrete steps need to be taken regarding the export of Russian grains and fertiliser, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems needed to be overcome to sustain grain shipments under the Black Sea export deal. Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu said Turkish...
Erdogan told Putin he is sure of solution to resume grain-export deal
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's presidency said on Tuesday. In a phone call, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to...
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia suspends its involvement
Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing...
UPDATE 3-Russia says it will renew participation in Black Sea grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would renew its participation in an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, just four days after suspending its role in the deal. Moscow had pulled out at the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of...
Russia's Shoigu holds second call with Turkish defence minister in two days
MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to discuss the Black Sea grain deal on Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. In their second call in two days, the ministers "continued discussing Russia's suspension...
Insurance for Ukraine grains shipments cut after Russia suspension -sources
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Insurers are no longer offering new cargo insurance cover for shipments out of Ukraine through a U.N.-backed safe corridor after Russia suspended its participation, industry sources said on Tuesday. An export deal, agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations...
Global events may affect Egypt's wheat supply temporarily, Egyptian supply minister says
CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global events may temporarily affect Egypt's wheat supply but the country can adjust to them, Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy told Reuters on Tuesday when asked whether Russia's decision to freeze its participation in a U.N.-brokered grain export deal would affect its supply. The global...
Turkish minister tells Ukraine important to sustain grain export deal
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine's defence and infrastructure ministers that keeping the Black Sea grain export deal going was important and that, as a humanitarian initiative, it should be kept separate from the conflict in Ukraine. Akar's comments, released in a statement by...
UPDATE 1-Turkey says Russia concerned over security, exports in grain deal
ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the...
IMF says it's monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through...
