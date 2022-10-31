Read full article on original website
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
Lizzo’s choice of fat icon for Halloween costume leaves fans stunned
This year’s Halloween season came with a bang as people were finally able to go outside and enjoy the festivities following the pandemic. It’s the time of the year when people can cosplay without getting weird looks from the general public, including celebrities. But out of all the costumes showcased in this year’s event, Lizzo‘s has to take the cake.
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
Streaming users drain the blood from an anemic horror dud that wasn’t good enough to be a cult classic
Thanks to his status as one of the genre’s most indisputable icons, even John Carpenter’s weaker movies have tended to find cult classic status long after the fact – but the jury remains well and truly out as to whether or not 1998’s Vampires is deserving of such an accolade.
Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?
When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’
The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’
Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘Stranger Things’ creators don’t trust her to keep secrets
British actor Millie Bobby Brown reveals that keeping secrets isn’t her forte, which makes The Duffer Brothers reluctant to share details for the upcoming season of Stranger Things with her. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown admitted that having loose lips keeps her firmly out of the loop of the...
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
A spine-tingling horror classic overshadowed by its blockbuster remake spooks back into the hearts of fans
When it comes to remakes in the realm of cinematic horror, it’s fair to argue that the revamped version simply pales in comparison to the organic nature of the original. And although some remakes have resonated with the horror fanbase for trying to take on new risks and change the overall narrative, it’s the OG films that are commonly overshadowed and don’t receive the recognition that is deserved. This is precisely the case for 1990’s It miniseries, which is based on the infamous novel from horror legend Stephen King and serves as the first media adaptation of the initial story.
