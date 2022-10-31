ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, TX

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZjXI_0isXLh0K00

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check.

Tyler Fire Department extinguished a multiple alarm fire at historic Ramey House

Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting arrest and assault against an elderly or disabled person.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0isXLh0K00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 11

Victoria
3d ago

he didn't try and grab it because he was high on THC he tried to grab it cause he's a moron and didn't smoke enough THC to chill his dumbness

Reply
19
Dwanye Small
3d ago

BS story in my 44 years of living THC makes u commit agg robbery of a refrigerator sexually assault of snacks and inappropriate touching of having double vision lol smh

Reply(2)
8
Jessica Brooks
3d ago

Stop that. I've been smoking for over 20 years and I've never committed a violent crime, theft ect and especially tried to mess with a cop.

Reply
6
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
MONROE, LA
kingwood.com

Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon

On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Father and 1-year-old daughter dead after he stabbed child and then himself, Rosenberg police say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect and 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert are both dead, Rosenberg police confirmed Wednesday morning. The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez and her father, 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance after police said he went into Riverside Towing/Auto Collision, stabbed a man multiple times, and took his tow truck just before 6 p.m.
ROSENBERG, TX
messenger-news.com

Lufkin Man Found Guilty in Houston County Murder Trial

HOUSTON COUNTY – The jury in a 2019 murder trial came back with a verdict of guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tyron Dwuan Mark had been arrested and charged with the murder of Cadarius Dysha Williams in 2019 in the Tadmor area. The trial began Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy