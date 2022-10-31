Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
fox44news.com
Staying safe on Halloween
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Halloween is here, and police are reminding people how to celebrate safely. Sofie Martinez and Sandy Wachsmann say it’s important to talk to your kids about staying together and not running off. Also, it’s smart to have a reflector or light on your kids’ costume.
Hooray! Harker Heights, Texas 4th Annual Harvest Festival Was A Success
(Harker Heights, Texas): If you missed out on this year's Harvest Fest at the E-Center, you truly missed a party that could’ve really gone on forever and a day. NO ONE PARTIES LIKE CENTRAL TEXAS BECAUSE TEXAS PARTIES DON'T STOP!. Carolyn Brown, the owner of the Event Center (AKA...
WacoTrib.com
Trick-or-treaters crowd Colcord Avenue in neighborhood tradition
A pair of T-Rex greet a trick-or-treater at the Halloween on Colcord event Monday, organized by the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association with a $7,500 grant from the city of Waco to block streets and provide security. A crowd of more than 2,000 enjoyed candy, food and kids activities along a four-block stretch of Colcord Avenue.
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
fox44news.com
Trunk or Treat Halloween Fun
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heroes, villains, monsters, witches and all walks of life came out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday. All were able to collect their candy safely, thanks to the Waco Police Department and the Waco ISD Police Department. This was the second annual Halloween trunk...
Killeen nonprofit buys local brewery for $1, vows to donate portion of proceeds
Operation Phantom Support is now adding a brewery to their list of veteran owned businesses to help a fellow veteran out.
fox44news.com
Friends of the Library book sale returns this week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library are bringing their annual book sale back this week!. This event will take place from November 3-6 at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center, located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard. Tens of thousands of books, recordings and other materials in numerous genres will be available.
KLTV
Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded during a Halloween party Saturday night at the South Terrace Community Center. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29. Two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds,...
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
fox44news.com
‘Reel Stories’ coming to Art Center Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A free series of three films at Art Center Waco is promising an immersive experience for all who attend. The Deep in the Heart Film Festival is presenting its Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase on November 2, 3 and 4. Organizers are hoping this event will spark a conversation in the Waco community. The public is invited to come out for food, live performances, art, and guided conversation on the African-American experience.
WacoTrib.com
Waco graffiti ordinance would offer free removal, fines for violations
Waco property owners who do not heed warnings about graffiti could soon face city fines under a proposed ordinance that officials said is meant to address a minor but growing problem. The new ordinance would require the city to notify owners about graffiti on their property and offer to remove...
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
Two Arrested, Child Protective Services Called in Temple, Texas
Individuals in Temple who were pulled over now face charges after a search of the vehicle revealed items that placed other members in the car in danger. KWKT reports that 2 individuals, Michael Leigh Titus, Jr. and Suzette Louise Bilbrey were pulled over on Saturday. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over when they had reportedly failed to stop at a designated point located at an intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area experts see makings of severe flu season
McLennan County health officials warn a more severe flu season is already taking hold in Waco, adding to an already difficult time for respiratory illnesses. In mid-October the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported signs of an early start to the flu season. Vaidehi Shah, the Waco-McLennan County Health District’s senior epidemiologist, said the prevalence of the flu is already rising in the area, and she expects to see more cases pop up than in the past two years.
KWTX
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
KWTX
New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
virtualbx.com
Tennyson Middle School Replacement Project – Waco ISD
Work includes a two-story middle school replacement facility, approximately 184,885 sf. The new building will utilize tilt wall construction and structural steel for the primary structure. Typical interior environments include classroom neighborhoods, library, gymnasiums, cafeteria and commercial kitchen, administration facilities, athletics support facilities and locker rooms, and performing and fine arts rehearsal and classroom spaces. The building is to be constructed on a roughly 15-acre site and include a new 400 meter 8-lane track with a natural grass field.
Comments / 1