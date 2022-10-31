Read full article on original website
WLBT
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, five individuals in total were injured during the shooting that happened Wednesday night. Two of the individuals have been pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. They have been identified as the following:. Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, of Hattiesburg,...
WAPT
Simpson County woman missing, last seen driving white F-150, MBI says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 46-year-old Simpson County woman. Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee, was last seen at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday driving a white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag SP11039. She was traveling north in the 200 block of Dolly Lane.
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
Mississippi deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler, sent to hospital with ‘extensive’ injuries
A Mississippi deputy is in stable condition after being involved in a serious vehicle crash Sunday night. The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media Deputy Nickie Willoughby was involved in a serious accident while responding to a call. News outlets report that Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler...
WAPT
Man killed in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — A Louisiana man was killed over the weekend when his SUV crashed in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to Interstate 55, where a 2018 Mercedes SUV had run off the interstate. The Mercedes, driven by 29-year-old Ledarius Weary, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on the interstate when it crashed into a tree in the median, Cpl. Craig James said.
WLOX
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
fox8live.com
Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Police announced Wednesday (Nov. 2) morning the arrest of a man accused of being connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 50-year-old Bogalusa woman. Veronique Allen was fatally shot on Aug. 23 after 10 rounds were fired in the direction of a home in the...
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
Mississippi man killed in fiery head-on collision early Monday morning
A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana early Monday morning. Shortly after 02:45 a.m. Monday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess.
an17.com
Mississippi man dies in head-on crash in Washington Parish early Monday
FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
Two drug arrests made on Halloween in Washington Parish
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 31.
Shooting near Covington sends victim to the hospital
According to STPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation involving a shooting just before noon.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD: Traffic stop led to arrest on multiple felony charges
A traffic stop in Bogalusa on Monday night led to the arrest of Jason Ricker, 45, of Bogalusa, on numerous felony charges, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday night, a Bogalusa officer stopped Ricker on Avenue K and West...
wbrz.com
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
Person airlifted after truck crash on I-59 in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes. The single person involved […]
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
an17.com
Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests
Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
