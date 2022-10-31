ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walthall County, MS

Related
WLBT

UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, five individuals in total were injured during the shooting that happened Wednesday night. Two of the individuals have been pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. They have been identified as the following:. Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, of Hattiesburg,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Simpson County woman missing, last seen driving white F-150, MBI says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 46-year-old Simpson County woman. Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee, was last seen at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday driving a white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag SP11039. She was traveling north in the 200 block of Dolly Lane.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man killed in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — A Louisiana man was killed over the weekend when his SUV crashed in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to Interstate 55, where a 2018 Mercedes SUV had run off the interstate. The Mercedes, driven by 29-year-old Ledarius Weary, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on the interstate when it crashed into a tree in the median, Cpl. Craig James said.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

One dead after Pearl River County wreck

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
an17.com

Mississippi man dies in head-on crash in Washington Parish early Monday

FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD: Traffic stop led to arrest on multiple felony charges

A traffic stop in Bogalusa on Monday night led to the arrest of Jason Ricker, 45, of Bogalusa, on numerous felony charges, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday night, a Bogalusa officer stopped Ricker on Avenue K and West...
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

Person airlifted after truck crash on I-59 in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes. The single person involved […]
MOSELLE, MS
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests

Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
BOGALUSA, LA
wxxv25.com

Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA

