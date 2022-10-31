Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Referee Says DJ Moore Shouldn’t Have Been Penalized
The Panthers wide receiver earned an excessive celebration penalty after scoring a touchdown against the Falcons late in the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NBC Sports
Wilson posts heartfelt message to fans after 49ers-Dolphins trade
Jeff Wilson Jr. arrived to the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of North Texas. Five seasons, 2,120 total yards and 19 touchdowns later, Wilson is packing his bags for South Beach after San Francisco traded him to the Miami Dolphins just hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. Later...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker ejection is the kind of stuff I have zero tolerance for
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker...
NBC Sports
Bears GM Ryan Poles says he’s “bummed” Roquan Smith was traded instead of extended
Bears General Manager Ryan Poles says he didn’t want to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, but ultimately determined that there was no way the Bears would keep him in free agency next year, and it was better to get something for him now. “There’s a part of...
NBC Sports
Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
Bradley Chubb feeling mixed emotions after being traded
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins Tuesday. At Broncos headquarters in the afternoon Chubb told reporters he was feeling a mix of emotions."It sucks at the moment but it's just cuz of the guys I'm leaving," he said, "the relationships I built over these past couple years. Just like walking into this facility every day, it's going to be different going to a different one, but I'm excited for the new journey God has for me and for me and my family."Asked if he felt a sense of closure after the speculation, Chubb said "At...
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut Trysten Hill
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t...
NBC Sports
A.J. Klein goes from Baltimore to Chicago in Roquan Smith trade
Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein will go from the Ravens to the Bears as the final piece in today’s Roquan Smith trade. According to multiple reports, the full trade is Smith to the Ravens in exchange for Klein, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick. The Ravens may have been...
NBC Sports
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passes at 38
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers coach, followed by three with the Chiefs in that same role.
NBC Sports
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat
Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
NBC Sports
Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.
