proclaimerscv.com
Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.
On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Maine May Have Been Home to One of the First Carousels in the United States
It turns out that one of the first operating carousels in the United States was in Maine...or was it?. According to the Maine Memory Network, the Palace Playland amusement park at Old Orchard Beach first opened in 1902. One of the park's most popular attractions was Noah's Ark, a "kid-friendly, boat-shaped funhouse with hand-carved figures of Noah and his family." Near the beloved ride was a carousel, supposedly one of the oldest in the country.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
wabi.tv
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine Governor Janet Mills Kicked off November With Abortion Rights Rally
The state of Maine has a 29-year-old law, “The Reproductive Privacy Act” which was passed by the Maine state legislature in 1994 and signed into law by Republican governor John McKernan. This law was a bipartisan effort to protect abortion services in Maine in the event Roe v. Wade was ever overturned. Maine is currently one of 17 states where Roe v. Wade is codified in either the state's constitution or state law. At the time, Maine was only the 5th state to offer abortion protection. Maine's Reproductive Privacy Act affirms a woman's right to end a pregnancy until viability, and beyond that when a woman's life or health is endangered by continuing the pregnancy.
mainebiz.biz
How to navigate Maine’s new retirement savings mandate
According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 49% of workers in the Northeast have access to a defined contribution plan, and 43% of workers without access to a plan report not being confident that they will have enough saved to cover their living expenses after they retire.
themainewire.com
State Commission Wants New $182M Per Year Welfare Program for Renters, Including Asylum Seekers
Members of a commission in Augusta are proposing the creation of a new rental assistance welfare program that would cost Maine taxpayers more than $182 million per year — or $500,000 per day. The push for a new state welfare program comes as funding for the federally funded Emergency...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?
There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine: there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always-evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms. As...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says
Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
wabi.tv
Want your $850 Maine relief check? Today is the deadline
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of thousands of Mainers have already received their $850 relief checks from the state. For those still hoping to cash in, the deadline to file 2021 state individual income tax returns is Halloween, Oct. 31. In July, the state said it had mailed checks to...
WalletHub Just Shafted Maine and New Hampshire in Its Latest List
Of all the things that don't make sense in the world in 2022, this may top the list. And that's saying a lot. But how the hell does a list dedicated to the Best Cold-Weather Winter Destinations not only include Massachusetts THREE TIMES, but not even have New Hampshire or Maine listed anywhere?
