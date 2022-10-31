ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Maine May Have Been Home to One of the First Carousels in the United States

It turns out that one of the first operating carousels in the United States was in Maine...or was it?. According to the Maine Memory Network, the Palace Playland amusement park at Old Orchard Beach first opened in 1902. One of the park's most popular attractions was Noah's Ark, a "kid-friendly, boat-shaped funhouse with hand-carved figures of Noah and his family." Near the beloved ride was a carousel, supposedly one of the oldest in the country.
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine Governor Janet Mills Kicked off November With Abortion Rights Rally

The state of Maine has a 29-year-old law, “The Reproductive Privacy Act” which was passed by the Maine state legislature in 1994 and signed into law by Republican governor John McKernan. This law was a bipartisan effort to protect abortion services in Maine in the event Roe v. Wade was ever overturned. Maine is currently one of 17 states where Roe v. Wade is codified in either the state's constitution or state law. At the time, Maine was only the 5th state to offer abortion protection. Maine's Reproductive Privacy Act affirms a woman's right to end a pregnancy until viability, and beyond that when a woman's life or health is endangered by continuing the pregnancy.
How to navigate Maine’s new retirement savings mandate

According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 49% of workers in the Northeast have access to a defined contribution plan, and 43% of workers without access to a plan report not being confident that they will have enough saved to cover their living expenses after they retire.
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?

There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says

Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
Want your $850 Maine relief check? Today is the deadline

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of thousands of Mainers have already received their $850 relief checks from the state. For those still hoping to cash in, the deadline to file 2021 state individual income tax returns is Halloween, Oct. 31. In July, the state said it had mailed checks to...
