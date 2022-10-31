Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 10: JT Tuimoloau steals another spot for Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau stripped Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford of the ball once, and of his dignity repeatedly. The rest of Ohio State’s defense wasn’t getting much done Saturday afternoon in a hostile road environment, so the 6-4, 270-pound sophomore took matters into his own hands. The right-handed Clifford...
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Denzel Burke grateful for wake-up call vs. Penn State for OSU defense: 'We really needed that'
Denzel Burke was glad that the Ohio State defense had 31 points scored on them by Penn State in Week 9. He talked about it after practice on Wednesday. Through seven games, Burke has 16 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 pass deflections. Ohio State ended up winning against the Nittany Lions 44-31 thanks to a fourth quarter surge where it scored 28 points.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau updates status of potential hoops career with Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau is not only great on the football field, but he’s also great on the basketball court. In a recent interview, Tuimoloau discussed his love of basketball but why he decided to stay with football. “We talked when I first came out here, Coach (Chris) Holtmann is still...
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Hancock glad to be back after taking football, health for granted
Jordan Hancock has been one of the Ohio State players on defense that has missed time this season. He confirmed the injury that has been holding him back so far after practice on Wednesday. Hancock suffered a hamstring injury in preseason camp, which forced him to miss the first six...
Point Spread For Ohio State vs. Northwestern Is Going Viral
It should surprise nobody to learn that Ohio State is favored to defeat Northwestern this Saturday. Yet even fans anticipating a blowout will stop and notice the gargantuan spread. As noted by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the 8-0 Buckeyes are 38-point road favorites over the 1-7 Wildcats. Just scoring 38...
BM5: Buckeyes No. 2 in CFP rankings | Miyan's injury 'not serious'
There is much to discuss on today's show as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. First and foremost, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Also, Ryan Day said that Miyan Williams' injury is "not serious" and expressed confidence that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return to play for the Buckeyes this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings
A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia
The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates Ohio State's current role for Chip Trayanum
Ryan Day confirmed that Chip Trayanum is now a full-time running back if the team needs him to be. This was discussed at Tuesday’s presser. Trayanum could have stepped in at RB if more injuries happened on Saturday. Miyan Williams left the Penn State game with an injury in Week 9. TreVeyon Henderson took over the majority of touches in the Buckeyes’ backfield afterwards.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day not interested in watching CFP Rankings reveal show
Ryan Day is not going to sweat where Ohio State stands on the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. In fact, he revealed he won’t even bother watching Tuesday’s release show on ESPN. According to Day, he does “absolutely” believe the Buckeyes have done enough to be one of...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup
Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Comments / 0