Evanston, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Denzel Burke grateful for wake-up call vs. Penn State for OSU defense: 'We really needed that'

Denzel Burke was glad that the Ohio State defense had 31 points scored on them by Penn State in Week 9. He talked about it after practice on Wednesday. Through seven games, Burke has 16 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 pass deflections. Ohio State ended up winning against the Nittany Lions 44-31 thanks to a fourth quarter surge where it scored 28 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

JT Tuimoloau updates status of potential hoops career with Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau is not only great on the football field, but he’s also great on the basketball court. In a recent interview, Tuimoloau discussed his love of basketball but why he decided to stay with football. “We talked when I first came out here, Coach (Chris) Holtmann is still...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Point Spread For Ohio State vs. Northwestern Is Going Viral

It should surprise nobody to learn that Ohio State is favored to defeat Northwestern this Saturday. Yet even fans anticipating a blowout will stop and notice the gargantuan spread. As noted by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the 8-0 Buckeyes are 38-point road favorites over the 1-7 Wildcats. Just scoring 38...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: Buckeyes No. 2 in CFP rankings | Miyan's injury 'not serious'

There is much to discuss on today's show as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. First and foremost, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Also, Ryan Day said that Miyan Williams' injury is "not serious" and expressed confidence that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return to play for the Buckeyes this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings

A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia

The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates Ohio State's current role for Chip Trayanum

Ryan Day confirmed that Chip Trayanum is now a full-time running back if the team needs him to be. This was discussed at Tuesday’s presser. Trayanum could have stepped in at RB if more injuries happened on Saturday. Miyan Williams left the Penn State game with an injury in Week 9. TreVeyon Henderson took over the majority of touches in the Buckeyes’ backfield afterwards.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day not interested in watching CFP Rankings reveal show

Ryan Day is not going to sweat where Ohio State stands on the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. In fact, he revealed he won’t even bother watching Tuesday’s release show on ESPN. According to Day, he does “absolutely” believe the Buckeyes have done enough to be one of...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup

Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.

