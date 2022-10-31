Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
World Series ticket prices are through the roof: Cheapest Astros-Phillies Game 4 seats online
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the lead as the World Series heads to Game 4 on Wednesday, November 2 (11/2/2022), and anyone shopping for last-minute seats is facing prices upwards of $1,000 for even the cheapest tickets. The Phillies electrified the home crowd with a 7-0 shutout for game three,...
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success
Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe
The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Centre Daily
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Phillies manager offers ideas on why ace Zack Wheeler is running into fatigue issues
PHILADELPHIA - Even with his five postseason starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has thrown over 30 fewer innings than he did in 2021. His pitch counts during the postseason have been manageable with manager Rob Thomson going to get his ace right-hander before he hits 90 pitches. But Wheeler’s velocity was down 3-4 miles per hour in his last start, a five-inning, 69-pitch World Series Game 2 loss in which he allowed doubles to the first three batters he faced.
Golf Digest
Infamous 71-year-old whale Mattress Mack nearly got in a fist fight with Phillies fans at Game 3
Tuesday night was not a great night for Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. The 71-year-old whale best known for staking huge money on the Astros’ various World Series campaigns, stands to win a record $75 million should the ‘Stros beat the Phillies in the Fall Classic. There’s just one slight problem:
Maxey, Harris Support Isaiah Joe’s Impressive Outing
Isaiah Joe received support from his former 76ers teammates on Saturday.
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series
Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.
Faith in her Fightin’ Phils: Delco nun devoutly roots, prays for Phillies in World Series
Countless sports fans in the Delaware Valley are cheering and praying for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2022 World Series. One fan in Delaware County, a nun from Neumann University, embodies that with a whole lot of faith.
Tim McGraw wears No. 45 jersey of his father, Tug McGraw, at Game 3 of World Series
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia fans liked it and they loved it during Game 3 of the World Series. During the Phillies’ 7-0 victory on Tuesday, country music star Tim McGraw was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park with his wife, Faith Hill, WTXF-TV reported. It was the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since 2009.
Ben Simmons has already been named in Nets trade talks: Report
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Ben Simmons’ name came up in “cursory” trade talks between the Nets and one Western Conference team last week.
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experiencehttps://phlsportsnation.com
Comments / 0