MONTCO.Today

This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success

Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
MONTCO.Today

Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe

The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
Centre Daily

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
NJ.com

Phillies manager offers ideas on why ace Zack Wheeler is running into fatigue issues

PHILADELPHIA - Even with his five postseason starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has thrown over 30 fewer innings than he did in 2021. His pitch counts during the postseason have been manageable with manager Rob Thomson going to get his ace right-hander before he hits 90 pitches. But Wheeler’s velocity was down 3-4 miles per hour in his last start, a five-inning, 69-pitch World Series Game 2 loss in which he allowed doubles to the first three batters he faced.
CBS Philly

Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
ClutchPoints

Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series

Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

