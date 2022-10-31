Read full article on original website
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, addresses perceived issues with one tunnel setup at Michigan Stadium
Jake Butt knows better than anyone how the player tunnel at Michigan Stadium can cause problems. He played TE at Michigan from 2013-2016. Butt discussed the issues with the tunnel with R.J. Young on “The Number One College Football Show.”. “These moments happen, and is it a problem what...
JT Tuimoloau updates status of potential hoops career with Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau is not only great on the football field, but he’s also great on the basketball court. In a recent interview, Tuimoloau discussed his love of basketball but why he decided to stay with football. “We talked when I first came out here, Coach (Chris) Holtmann is still...
Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings
A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
Nebraska DC Bill Busch shares high praise for Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have another tough task as they face the 5-3 Minnesota Gophers this upcoming Saturday. The Huskers’ defensive coordinator Bill Busch knows his squad will have a challenge in stopping running back Mo Ibrahim. Busch gave the running back high praise and a huge compliment during his...
Alex Hickey: It's probable only 1 Big Ten team will be in the CFP top 4 -- for now
There remains enough of a jumble among College Football Playoff contenders that multiple fan bases are going to be displeased when the first CFP rankings are unveiled Tuesday night. That’s the reality of the math facing the committee when 7 teams can make a compelling case to be placed in the top 4.
New video sheds alternate angle on Michigan Stadium's tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
Things turned ugly quickly after the Week 9 rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. Afterward in the tunnel, multiple Spartans were caught video in what appeared to be an attack on one Wolverine player. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the incident an “assault” and said a...
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Mark Whipple updates status of Casey Thompson, Nebraska's potential plans for QBs in Week 10
Mark Whipple gave an update on Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson and the potential starter for this week’s game. Thompson left the 2nd quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Illinois with an arm injury. Thompson did not return, which left his status in question for Week 10. While speaking...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
James Franklin reveals plans for QB competition at Penn State
James Franklin stated that Penn State is going with the QB that will give the team the best chance to win on Saturday. He was asked about who QB1 will be at Wednesday’s press conference. It will either be Sean Clifford or Drew Allar suiting up for the Nittany...
Dusty Dvoracek highlights 2 B1G standouts as Dominant Defenders of Week 9
Dusty Dvoracek, of ESPN, recently included 2 B1G standouts in his list of ‘Dominant Defenders’ from Week 9. Dvoracek, who was a defensive lineman, ranks the best defenders from each week of college football. Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau came in at No. 1 and Illinois’ Sydney Brown came...
Ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 10: JT Tuimoloau steals another spot for Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau stripped Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford of the ball once, and of his dignity repeatedly. The rest of Ohio State’s defense wasn’t getting much done Saturday afternoon in a hostile road environment, so the 6-4, 270-pound sophomore took matters into his own hands. The right-handed Clifford...
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Michigan football: 5 bold predictions for Wolverines vs. Rutgers
With exception to the past 2 meetings, Michigan vs. Rutgers is usually a lopsided, ugly, over-quickly kind of Saturday. The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have tangled 8 times, with the Wolverines posting a 7-1 record. UM barely won in 2021, eking out a 20-13 victory, and had major trouble in 2020, needing OT to come away with the 48-42 win (Cade McNamara’s storming debut).
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
Bret Bielema reaffirms support for Illini assistant George McDonald following win over Nebraska
Bret Bielema wanted to make sure everyone knew how much he supported receivers coach George McDonald. He talked about it at Monday’s press conference. The Fighting Illini handled business against another B1G West foe on Saturday, beating Nebraska 26-9. Bielema wanted to highlight the job that McDonald has done...
Jim Leonhard offers insight into inquiry from recruits about future of Badgers program
Jim Leonhard was asked if recruits are looking into the Wisconsin football program with so much uncertainty right now. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed what he said. Leonhard is 2-1 since taking over for Paul Chryst after the loss to Illinois. Wisconsin is now 4-4 heading into...
Bret Bielema shares positive health update for 3 Illini heading into Week 10
Bret Bielema spoke about three different players at his weekly press conference. Josh McCray, Michael Marchese, and Tip Reiman were all talked about. McCray played in his first game since suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming. While he only had 1 carry for four yards rushing,...
