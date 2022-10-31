ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Related
saturdaytradition.com

JT Tuimoloau updates status of potential hoops career with Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau is not only great on the football field, but he’s also great on the basketball court. In a recent interview, Tuimoloau discussed his love of basketball but why he decided to stay with football. “We talked when I first came out here, Coach (Chris) Holtmann is still...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings

A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DC Bill Busch shares high praise for Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have another tough task as they face the 5-3 Minnesota Gophers this upcoming Saturday. The Huskers’ defensive coordinator Bill Busch knows his squad will have a challenge in stopping running back Mo Ibrahim. Busch gave the running back high praise and a huge compliment during his...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin reveals plans for QB competition at Penn State

James Franklin stated that Penn State is going with the QB that will give the team the best chance to win on Saturday. He was asked about who QB1 will be at Wednesday’s press conference. It will either be Sean Clifford or Drew Allar suiting up for the Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 bold predictions for Wolverines vs. Rutgers

With exception to the past 2 meetings, Michigan vs. Rutgers is usually a lopsided, ugly, over-quickly kind of Saturday. The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have tangled 8 times, with the Wolverines posting a 7-1 record. UM barely won in 2021, eking out a 20-13 victory, and had major trouble in 2020, needing OT to come away with the 48-42 win (Cade McNamara’s storming debut).
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB

Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
EAST LANSING, MI

