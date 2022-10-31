ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paladin1
2d ago

I thought a newspaper was supposed to REPORT the news - not make it. Everything you "report" is consequently suspect - but actually, it's always been. You now just admit it. You're not a newspaper, you're a social media rag.

Kevin Oxner
2d ago

No paper or media outlet should ever endorse a candidate. That shows bias and journalist should never carry that bias. OWH is obviously not unbiased so ghe weight of yheir recommendation carries absolutely no weight with anyone that uses commonsense. This is exactly the reason many people no longer trust the media and rank journalist lower than dirt.

Wayne Newton
3d ago

That’s because the OWH is a leftist paper and propaganda machine.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Dicey fight for Metro Sheriff heads into final hours

We've been telling you about one of the diciest races in and around Omaha this election, the fight to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of secret deals and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention

Our future is on the ballot November 8. Sure, races for governors, U.S. senators and a majority in Congress may capture headlines, but perhaps the most critical decisions we make will be closer to home: Who gets to sit on Nebraska’s Board of Regents, State Board of Education and dozens of local school boards across […] The post Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Metro Sheriff's race a fight to the finish

For weeks the race for Douglas County sheriff has been mired in controversy. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of leaked documents and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters scratching their heads as to who's right and who's wrong. In an...
iheart.com

Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named

Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

A Closer Look At Nebraska Ballot Initiatives 432 and 433

Today’s show is an in-depth look at two initiatives on this year’s ballot. First, Maria Corpuz talks with Senator Terrell McKinney about Initiative 433, which would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026. Then Tom Knoblauch talks with Heather Engdahl, director of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers

Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
kchanews.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE

