Read full article on original website
Paladin1
2d ago
I thought a newspaper was supposed to REPORT the news - not make it. Everything you "report" is consequently suspect - but actually, it's always been. You now just admit it. You're not a newspaper, you're a social media rag.
Reply
11
Kevin Oxner
2d ago
No paper or media outlet should ever endorse a candidate. That shows bias and journalist should never carry that bias. OWH is obviously not unbiased so ghe weight of yheir recommendation carries absolutely no weight with anyone that uses commonsense. This is exactly the reason many people no longer trust the media and rank journalist lower than dirt.
Reply
2
Wayne Newton
3d ago
That’s because the OWH is a leftist paper and propaganda machine.
Reply(3)
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
3 News Now
Battle over bluejeans to be heard by Nebraska’s highest court
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Call it the “battle over bluejeans” or “denim-gate,” but the state employees union says its lawsuit against a state agency’s ban on bluejeans is about much more than just what state workers can wear on the job. On Wednesday,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s secretary of state will require two hand counted audits following election
All 99 counties in Iowa will audit two of the races following the 2022 midterms, Iowa’s Secretary of State office announced on Tuesday. Previously all counties across the state were required to audit only one of the races following the election. “This is being done to ensure Iowans of...
News Channel Nebraska
Dicey fight for Metro Sheriff heads into final hours
We've been telling you about one of the diciest races in and around Omaha this election, the fight to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of secret deals and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support
LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s...
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago.
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention
Our future is on the ballot November 8. Sure, races for governors, U.S. senators and a majority in Congress may capture headlines, but perhaps the most critical decisions we make will be closer to home: Who gets to sit on Nebraska’s Board of Regents, State Board of Education and dozens of local school boards across […] The post Real education problems, not contrived ones, need attention appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KCCI.com
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Metro Sheriff's race a fight to the finish
For weeks the race for Douglas County sheriff has been mired in controversy. Democrat Greg Gonzalez and Republican Aaron Hanson have been battling over accusations of leaked documents and excessive force. The finger pointing enough to leave voters scratching their heads as to who's right and who's wrong. In an...
iheart.com
Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named
Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'
FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, dropped a massive six-figure ad buy as election season enters into its final week, saying the people of the Hawkeye State still know "boys from girls." Reynolds, who has a dominating lead over her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear, released the ad...
kios.org
A Closer Look At Nebraska Ballot Initiatives 432 and 433
Today’s show is an in-depth look at two initiatives on this year’s ballot. First, Maria Corpuz talks with Senator Terrell McKinney about Initiative 433, which would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026. Then Tom Knoblauch talks with Heather Engdahl, director of...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kchanews.com
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
Name left off Dodge County early ballots, corrections sent
A name was left off ballots for about 2,900 absentee voters in Dodge County, but the county clerk sent corrected ballots.
kbia.org
The fight over abortion rights goes local as opponents work to ban the procedure town by town
Willey is a tiny town in west-central Iowa. It doesn’t have an abortion clinic, and it’s at least an hour drive to the nearest provider. But last May, the village banned most abortions within its limits. Mayor Kristin Nehring said people broke out into prayers and applause when...
Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes
GOP candidates Kobach and Johnson unleash attack ads distinguished by misleading or incorrection information designed to undercut foes. The post Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 21