Northern, RI – The votes have been tallied and we feel there’s no day more appropriate to announce our winners. Happy Halloween, northern Rhode Island! In honor of this, most ghoulish of days, we hope you’re ready for a glimpse at some of the most spirited animals around: the winners of our Howl-O-Ween, Meowl-O-Ween & Every Pet In-Bat-Ween Pet Costume Contest, as determined by our readers.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO