Cumberland, RI

ABC6.com

Memorial plaza for Matthew Dennison in the works

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A memorial plaza for late West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison is in the works in town, with plans to build a plaza in between the West Warwick Civic Center and Benny Magiera Memorial Ice Rink. At a West Warwick Town Council meeting Tuesday night,...
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
nrinow.news

One hot dog! Yogi of Burrillville wins our pet costume contest

Northern, RI – The votes have been tallied and we feel there’s no day more appropriate to announce our winners. Happy Halloween, northern Rhode Island! In honor of this, most ghoulish of days, we hope you’re ready for a glimpse at some of the most spirited animals around: the winners of our Howl-O-Ween, Meowl-O-Ween & Every Pet In-Bat-Ween Pet Costume Contest, as determined by our readers.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Hypodermic needle found mixed in Halloween candy in Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A hypodermic needle was found mixed in Halloween candy in Barrington, according to authorities. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Barrington police said a parent told them they found the needle wrapped and sealed. “At this time, it is uncertain if this was malicious in nature...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Should parents worry about drug-infused candy this Halloween?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With growing concern over rainbow-like fentanyl and other drug infused candy, parents are on the lookout for any drugs that look like candy. While there haven’t been any reported cases of children eating drug infused candy here in Rhode Island, earlier this month Glocester Police seized more than 200 marijuana edibles that were wrapped in Trix, Rice Krispie Treats and Cocoa Pebbles packaging.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA driver, 2 passengers sent to hospital after Newport crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Broadway. According to Newport police, the RIPTA bus was stopped at a red light south on Broadway....
NEWPORT, RI

