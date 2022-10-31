ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

ysnlive.com

2022 ALL-YSN FOOTBALL TEAM RELEASED

EAST PALESTINE, OH – Your Sports Network is honoring over 160 local football players by being named to the 2022 All-YSN Football Team this season. The honor was voted on amongst the announcers, writers, and staff at YSN. Each affiliated school was granted representation based on its record at the end of the regular season.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU Women's Soccer: Spindola Earns Horizon Honors

Youngstown State Sophomore Forward Elis Klein Spindola has been named the Nike Horizon League Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. This is her first weekly award, and the first time since 2016 a Penguin has earned this offensive honor. The native of Darmstadt, Germany recorded the 12th hat trick in program history, as they won 3-1 against Robert Morris in the regular season finale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

STRUTHERS VS. WEST BRANCH PREVIEW

It’s going to be a big-time barn burner this Friday Night at Clinton Heacock Stadium in Beloit when Division IV Region 13 #1 Seed West Branch Warriors plays host to that region’s #8 Seed Struthers Wildcats in Ohio High School Athletics Association Football Division IV Region 13 Quarterfinals. The winner of Struthers-West Branch will move on to Division IV Region 13 Semifinals against the winner of the game between Akron Buchtel and Canal Fulton Northwest on Saturday, November 12.
STRUTHERS, OH
ysnlive.com

POLAND ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE STATE BRACKET

RAVENNA OH- It was the third matchup of the season between Poland and Lakeview on Tuesday night. The previous two meaning carried the fate of the league, but even more was at stake this time around. The winner of this game would be one step closer to the coveted state championship trophy. Poland who had beaten Lakeview by a combined 18-0 in the last 4 meetings continued their dominance of their conference rival with a 4-0 victory.
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday. Watch Wednesday's Powerball drawing on 21 News at 11. The last time the two candidates met face-to-face was during a debate in Youngstown hosted by 21 News earlier this month. GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warrant issued for pilot charged in YSU stadium low flight case

More than three years after authorities say a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game, a judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the pilot. Judge Carla Baldwin on Wednesday issued a bench warrant after Christopher Wilkinson failed to show...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley reporting higher early voting numbers compared to 2018

Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose has announced on Tuesday that requests for early in-person and absentee ballots have increased by 2.6% over the same point in the 2018 Ohio gubernatorial election. Requests for ballots total 1,243,505 with 265,062 Ohioans voting early in person and 978,443 requesting an absentee ballot...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County hosting hiring event

Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success

Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

