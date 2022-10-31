RAVENNA OH- It was the third matchup of the season between Poland and Lakeview on Tuesday night. The previous two meaning carried the fate of the league, but even more was at stake this time around. The winner of this game would be one step closer to the coveted state championship trophy. Poland who had beaten Lakeview by a combined 18-0 in the last 4 meetings continued their dominance of their conference rival with a 4-0 victory.

POLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO