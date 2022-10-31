Read full article on original website
Fitch record-breaker makes college choice official
Austintown Fitch senior standout Jocelyn Jourdan has verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at Youngstown State.
‘This one is huge’: YSU football team looking to stay in playoff contention this weekend
The Penguins travel to Illinois State this weekend.
ysnlive.com
2022 ALL-YSN FOOTBALL TEAM RELEASED
EAST PALESTINE, OH – Your Sports Network is honoring over 160 local football players by being named to the 2022 All-YSN Football Team this season. The honor was voted on amongst the announcers, writers, and staff at YSN. Each affiliated school was granted representation based on its record at the end of the regular season.
WFMJ.com
YSU Women's Soccer: Spindola Earns Horizon Honors
Youngstown State Sophomore Forward Elis Klein Spindola has been named the Nike Horizon League Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. This is her first weekly award, and the first time since 2016 a Penguin has earned this offensive honor. The native of Darmstadt, Germany recorded the 12th hat trick in program history, as they won 3-1 against Robert Morris in the regular season finale.
Canfield stuns West Branch in regional thriller
Canfield topped West Branch 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night.
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS VS. WEST BRANCH PREVIEW
It’s going to be a big-time barn burner this Friday Night at Clinton Heacock Stadium in Beloit when Division IV Region 13 #1 Seed West Branch Warriors plays host to that region’s #8 Seed Struthers Wildcats in Ohio High School Athletics Association Football Division IV Region 13 Quarterfinals. The winner of Struthers-West Branch will move on to Division IV Region 13 Semifinals against the winner of the game between Akron Buchtel and Canal Fulton Northwest on Saturday, November 12.
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
Local clash between Struthers & West Branch to advance in the playoffs
West Branch is after their third straight outright league championship. Salem has different ideas.
ysnlive.com
POLAND ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE STATE BRACKET
RAVENNA OH- It was the third matchup of the season between Poland and Lakeview on Tuesday night. The previous two meaning carried the fate of the league, but even more was at stake this time around. The winner of this game would be one step closer to the coveted state championship trophy. Poland who had beaten Lakeview by a combined 18-0 in the last 4 meetings continued their dominance of their conference rival with a 4-0 victory.
WFMJ.com
Ohio Attorney General welcomes Youngstown into 'Do the Write Thing' program
Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost is welcoming Youngstown into the national "Do the Write Thing" program. The national program asks middle school students to explain how youth violence affects them and share their ideas about how to stop it. Yost's office launched the program in Ohio two years ago in...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday. Watch Wednesday's Powerball drawing on 21 News at 11. The last time the two candidates met face-to-face was during a debate in Youngstown hosted by 21 News earlier this month. GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly...
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been a part of the parish for a long time.
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown's East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday.
WFMJ.com
Warrant issued for pilot charged in YSU stadium low flight case
More than three years after authorities say a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game, a judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the pilot. Judge Carla Baldwin on Wednesday issued a bench warrant after Christopher Wilkinson failed to show...
27 First News
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley reporting higher early voting numbers compared to 2018
Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose has announced on Tuesday that requests for early in-person and absentee ballots have increased by 2.6% over the same point in the 2018 Ohio gubernatorial election. Requests for ballots total 1,243,505 with 265,062 Ohioans voting early in person and 978,443 requesting an absentee ballot...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
mahoningmatters.com
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success
Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
