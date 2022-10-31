Read full article on original website
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck
Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
Troy Police Investigating Shooting at Gas Station
Troy police say a person has been shot at a gas station and is undergoing treatment. Police say at about 2:20PM. they were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch Street. Officers say they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His name and age haven’t been released.
Burglary suspect arrested on drug charges at license checkpoint in Perry County
A burglary suspect was arrested at a driver's license checkpoint in Perry County after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car. According to a report from WJTV the suspect was wanted for burglary in Tuscaloosa. He has been identified as Jason Dee Nickless, 45. He was charged with felony possession...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville
Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues
Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
Millbrook Walmart Theft Suspect in Custody after Search
Millbrook police say a man suspected of theft at the city’s Walmart is now in custody after a search that involved tips from the public. Police say at about 12:55 this afternoon, they were called to a theft in progress at the store. Officers say they were told that the suspect had run across Highway 14 toward Camp Grandview Road. Police say he was spotted running into the woods, so they set up a perimeter.
