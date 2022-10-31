ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

WSFA

ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck

Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
alabamanews.net

Troy Police Investigating Shooting at Gas Station

Troy police say a person has been shot at a gas station and is undergoing treatment. Police say at about 2:20PM. they were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch Street. Officers say they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His name and age haven’t been released.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim

Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy

Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville

Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues

Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
UNIONTOWN, AL
alabamanews.net

Millbrook Walmart Theft Suspect in Custody after Search

Millbrook police say a man suspected of theft at the city’s Walmart is now in custody after a search that involved tips from the public. Police say at about 12:55 this afternoon, they were called to a theft in progress at the store. Officers say they were told that the suspect had run across Highway 14 toward Camp Grandview Road. Police say he was spotted running into the woods, so they set up a perimeter.
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
MONTGOMERY, AL

