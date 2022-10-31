ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Stellantis says Jeep joint venture in China to file for bankruptcy

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The venture between Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Guangzhou Automobile Group producing Jeep vehicles in China is filing for bankruptcy, Stellantis said on Monday, after a lengthy decline for the oldest foreign auto brand in the world's largest market.

The European carmaker said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture in its results for the fist half of 2022.

Stellantis said Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) (601238.SS) had also approved the bankruptcy filing and that it would continue to provide service to Jeep customers in China.

GAC had no immediate comment.

Stellantis terminated the venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) (601238.SS) in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business to 75% from 50%. read more

In the following days, GAC blasted Stellantis, saying that it was "deeply shocked" by critical comments from Stellantis about the end of their joint venture in China. read more

Sales for the venture, which sold the Jeep Cherokee SUV and the Compass crossover, have been in sharp decline for the past four years. Sales fell by 50% in 2021 from the previous year to 20,396 vehicles.

For 2022, it sold less than 2,000 vehicles. In May, it reported selling only a single vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A792y_0isXHn9q00

While reporting financial results in July, Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said that over the last five years "the political influence" in doing business with its partners in China was growing. He said then he did not see a major long-term impact from the company's decision to break the joint venture.

Earlier this month, Tavares said Chinese automakers should be subject to the same tariffs when exporting cars to Europe as European brands face when exporting to China.

Foreign automakers as a group have been under growing pressure in China, where the market has shifted quickly to battery-electric vehicles and domestic brands have been taking market share.

Foreign automakers saw their share of China's auto market, now the world's largest, drop by 5.5 percentage points last year, to 45.6%, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

The joint-venture model, which China had insisted on as a condition of investment by foreign automakers, is under threat, said Chee-Kiang Lim, managing director China at Detroit-based consultancy Urban Science.

"The joint-venture policy was originally designed to compel foreign brands to share their brands and technology with local Chinese (automakers) in exchange for access to China's large, growing auto market," he said.

Now that Chinese automakers are more "confident that they have closed the gaps with or even surpassed their foreign partners," he said, "we have to expect more JVs to unwind in the coming years."

The bankruptcy for the Jeep venture is the latest chapter in a turbulent history for the first foreign brands to have invested in China, when it was an almost non-existent market for global automakers.

The former AMC invested in a Beijing Jeep joint venture in 1984, the first such deal for vehicle production in China by an American brand.

The operation went through ownership changes after AMC was acquired by Chrysler and then Chrysler was acquired by Fiat, which became Stellantis in 2021 after a merger with Peugeot.

Tesla (TSLA.O) is the only global automaker that was granted a waiver to produce cars in China without a joint venture.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy