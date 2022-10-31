City of Peoria offers trick or treat safety tips for Halloween
Before you head out for trick or treating this Halloween, check out the following safety tips.
· Fasten safety reflectors or glow sticks to costumes.
· Look for fire resistant costumes and wigs when shopping.
· Make sure masks, costumes and shoes fit well to prevent tripping or vision issues.
· Walk on sidewalks whenever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic.
· Children should always use the "buddy system" and never go places alone.
· If your kids are old enough to trick or treat without an adult, develop a safe route, establish a curfew, and make sure they never go alone.
· Avoid places that are dark and never enter a house or apartment unless you know the resident.
· Avoid eating homemade treats and inspect candy before consuming.
· Be safe and have fun!
To find out which neighbors will be handing out treats in your area, check out Nextdoor’s interactive Treat Map.
Learn more at www.nextdoor.com .
