City of Peoria offers trick or treat safety tips for Halloween

Before you head out for trick or treating this Halloween, check out the following safety tips.

· Fasten safety reflectors or glow sticks to costumes.

· Look for fire resistant costumes and wigs when shopping.

· Make sure masks, costumes and shoes fit well to prevent tripping or vision issues.

· Walk on sidewalks whenever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic.

· Children should always use the "buddy system" and never go places alone.

· If your kids are old enough to trick or treat without an adult, develop a safe route, establish a curfew, and make sure they never go alone.

· Avoid places that are dark and never enter a house or apartment unless you know the resident.

· Avoid eating homemade treats and inspect candy before consuming.

· Be safe and have fun!



To find out which neighbors will be handing out treats in your area, check out Nextdoor’s interactive Treat Map.

Learn more at www.nextdoor.com .