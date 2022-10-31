ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Three Quick Takeaways from Kentucky's 56-38 Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inAo8_0isXGXRp00

Here are three takeaways from Kentucky's 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State:

No Oscar, No Problem Defensively

Kentucky was without star center Oscar Tshiebwe on Sunday night. While it may have shown offensively, freshman Ugonna Onyenso filled in any holes on the defensive end against the Griffons.

Notching five blocks and three rebounds, his presence down low was reminiscent of what Tshiebwe provides as a defender.

Lance Ware's added muscle was on display tonight, as he looked much more the part of an SEC big. He had a couple of nice moves in the post, also adding a nifty no-look pass to CJ Fredrick, leading to a 3-pointer.

Daimion Collins was rather quiet after showing out massively at Big Blue Madness and in the Blue-White scrimmage, totaling just

There will be proper depth behind Tshiebwe this season. That doesn't mean they're going to score points. The offense still has the look of one that's going to run through the NPOY when he's on the court.

How Serious is Sahvir Wheeler's Injury?

Around the midway point of the second half, point guard Sahvir Wheeler hit the deck after driving to the basket. He would remain down for a moment, eventually being taken back to the locker room with a right leg injury.

Wheeler put no pressure on his leg or foot after getting up. He has already dealt with some sort of injury this preseason, as he also didn't play in the Blue-White scrimmage. Minor knocks have already tallied up on the Cats in the lead-up to the season opener on Nov. 7.

Cason Wallace proved to be a starting caliber guard against Missouri Western and would have no problem filling in for Wheeler, but already talking about players being out is not a good sign for the Wildcats.

These things tend to pile up, and can take a toll down the stretch of a long season.

Toppin, Fredrick Excel

Jacob Toppin has taken major strides since he first put on a Kentucky uniform. That was evident more than ever on Sunday night. Hitting multiple fadeaway mid-range jumpers, getting high for a put-back dunk and being an overall leader on defense, he was the most impressive player on the court.

He has been pegged as a "breakout" player by almost everyone in the national college basketball media. It's clear that the potential for superstardom is there, and Calipari has also made it known that no one on the roster is working harder than the third-year Wildcat. It's just an exhibition, but it seems like Toppin will take that next step and then some this year.

After what must've felt like an eternity, CJ Fredrick finally got out on the court in a Kentucky uniform against another team. He showed off his lights-out shooting ability from the get-go.

Shooting from the field and cashing in on 3-pointers, Fredrick finished with a team-high 15 points in an impressive showing. It's clear he was confident in his shooting stroke every time he let one go. Alongside Antonio Reeves, Fredrick may be the one who carries the Cats from behind the arc this season.

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from the Wildcats exhibition win over the Griffons.

Kentucky will return on Thursday, Nov. 3 for its second and final exhibition, welcoming Kentucky State to Rupp Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction Game Preview

Kentucky vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Kentucky (5-3), Missouri (4-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kentucky vs...
COLUMBIA, MO
Wildcats Today

Ugonna Onyenso Adjusting to 'Big Stage' at Kentucky

It's unclear what exact role true freshman Ugonna Onyenso is going to play for Kentucky this season.  After averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks-per-game at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center reclassified from the Class of 2023 to join the 2022-23 UK ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Bowl Projections: NY6 Out of Picture for Kentucky

Kentucky's 44-6 loss to Tennessee hampered its chances of finding a way to compete for the SEC East.  It also likely put an end to any New Year's Six bowl game hopes. Four games remain on the schedule, and the Wildcats find themselves needing three wins to get to the eight-win mark and likely ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Colin Goodfellow Named Burlsworth Trophy Candidate

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow has been named one of 81 candidates for the 2022 Burlsworth trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.  From UK Athletics' release:  Goodfellow excels in every facet of being a student-athlete. In the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Injury Update: Square 'Doubtful' For Missouri Matchup

Kentucky picked up more than its fair share of injuries last weekend against Tennessee.  Luckily for the Wildcats, it seems as though all but one of those injuries isn't going to result in any missed time.  "Everybody should be day-to-day," head coach Mark Stoops said at his game-week ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky-Vanderbilt Set For Noon Kick in Lexington

Kentucky will kick off its three-game home stand next weekend, welcoming the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores to Kroger Field.  The matchup will kickoff at noon EST and will air on the SEC Network:  Kentucky has defeated Vandy in six consecutive meetings. Mark Stoops has never lost to the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
visitcolumbiamo.com

Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. Kentucky

Mizzou Tigers football is back this Saturday, November 5 when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
COLUMBIA, MO
Wildcats Today

DeAndre Square Semifinalist for Dick Butkus Award

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has been named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award, recognizing the top linebacker in college football.  The award is associated with the legendary Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Butkus ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
606
Followers
524
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy