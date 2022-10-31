ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Fun events taking place in Milwaukee post-Halloween

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spooky season may be over, but there is still plenty to experience in Milwaukee in November. Claire Koenig, Communications Director for VISIT Milwaukee joined us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to offer a preview of some fun, upcoming events in the area. VISIT MIlwaukee's events calendar...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'

MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine bakery offering limited 'Christmas Cookie Kringle' starting Monday

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Halloween comes to an official close, an annual debate commences in many households: is too early to begin getting into the Christmas spirit, or is it more appropriate to stay prepared for fall-oriented festivities?. For one Racine bakery, their decision is clear as they...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew spent Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Lake Geneva as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Stephanie Klett, CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva to get a preview of what to expect during our all-day coverage on CBS 58 on-air and online.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo

A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Go high, strike a pose on the Rooftop of Ascent MKE this Saturday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You have the chance to strike a few yoga poses this Saturday morning from the rooftop of one of Milwaukee's newest buildings, Ascent MKE at 700 E. Kilbourn Avenue. We're talking 25 floors high. Besides the view, you can also receive your own plant and a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

How to save during the holidays while battling inflation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season might look a little different for shoppers in 2022, as inflation continues to impact prices around the nation. Money-saving expert Trae Bodge joined us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to offer some spending tips for the upcoming shopping season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

