CBS 58
Fun events taking place in Milwaukee post-Halloween
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spooky season may be over, but there is still plenty to experience in Milwaukee in November. Claire Koenig, Communications Director for VISIT Milwaukee joined us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to offer a preview of some fun, upcoming events in the area. VISIT MIlwaukee's events calendar...
WISN
Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'
MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
CBS 58
Hundreds of pumpkins, thousands of kids line downtown Cedarburg for annual Pumpkin Walk
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A special Halloween tradition returned to downtown Cedarburg on Monday night. Thousands of trick-or-treaters took to the sidewalks for the town's annual Pumpkin Walk. The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce expected around 5,000 people to attend the downtown even, which is now more than a decade...
CBS 58
Milwaukee moves closer to final approval of Deer District music venues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee moves another step closer to final approval of the two new live music venues in Deer District. The Common Council approved a zoning change needed to greenlight the $50 million project Tuesday, Nov. 1. Madison-based FPC Live, along with concert promotor Live...
CBS 58
Racine bakery offering limited 'Christmas Cookie Kringle' starting Monday
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Halloween comes to an official close, an annual debate commences in many households: is too early to begin getting into the Christmas spirit, or is it more appropriate to stay prepared for fall-oriented festivities?. For one Racine bakery, their decision is clear as they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Lake Geneva
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew spent Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Lake Geneva as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Stephanie Klett, CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva to get a preview of what to expect during our all-day coverage on CBS 58 on-air and online.
CBS 58
Spaghetti fundraiser in Milwaukee aims to serve 5,000 meatballs this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time for Spaghetti with the Sisters, a legacy fundraising event for St. Joan Antida High School located on the east side of Milwaukee. Sister Jennifer Dual and Marikris Coryell joined us on Monday, Oct. 31 to discuss the plan to serve 5000 meatballs in a single day.
CBS 58
Washington Park roadway renamed 'Olmsted Way' in honor of famous park designer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is celebrating the 200th birthday of a famous park designer with the reveal of a new street name. The roadway through Washington Park will now be known as Olmsted Way after Frederick Law Olmsted. Olmsted designed three parks in Milwaukee, including Washington Park, but...
tmj4.com
People push for pedestrianizing Humboldt Park after 2 women and a baby are hit by drivers
MILWAUKEE — Keeping cars out of Humboldt Park. That's an option on the table after another person was hit by a car in the park in the last three days. In the latest incident, Milwaukee Police say they tried to pull over a reckless driver, but she took off. Officers say she hit two cars before driving through the park's grass and intentionally hitting a pedestrian.
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
CBS 58
Go high, strike a pose on the Rooftop of Ascent MKE this Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You have the chance to strike a few yoga poses this Saturday morning from the rooftop of one of Milwaukee's newest buildings, Ascent MKE at 700 E. Kilbourn Avenue. We're talking 25 floors high. Besides the view, you can also receive your own plant and a...
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force aims to collect 2,000 turkeys this Thanksgiving as 'Turkey Ticker' challenge kicks off
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Now that we've reached the month of November, thoughts are turning to that traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner just a few weeks away. It also means that Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force is making a holiday push to feed local families. On Tuesday, the food bank kicked off...
CBS 58
How to save during the holidays while battling inflation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season might look a little different for shoppers in 2022, as inflation continues to impact prices around the nation. Money-saving expert Trae Bodge joined us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to offer some spending tips for the upcoming shopping season.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Museum honors Native American Heritage Month with special events
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Nov. 1 marked the first day of Native American Heritage Month. It's a time to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions made by both past and present Native Americans. Throughout November, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be honoring their history and cultural impact with...
