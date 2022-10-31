Read full article on original website
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, and Lonnie Walker hit a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead in the third quarter and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels’ two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play for Ryan, the newcomer who drilled a tying 3.
Murray has career-high 36, Hawks rally past Knicks, 112-99
NEW YORK (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-99. Trae Young added 17 points despite missing time in the second half because of a left eye contusion, before returning wearing protective glasses with 7:04 left in the game. De’Andre Hunter finished with 21 points and John Collins added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett had 19 and Julius Randle finished with 14.
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring the sale of team
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has been accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” in the NFL franchise, is considering a sale of the team. Through a team statement on Wednesday, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”
Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich can’t explain it. The Indianapolis Colts are struggling with slow starts, struggling to score points, struggling to win games. So over the past two weeks, he’s been making changes. He benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week. He fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. And then the Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Will any of it help Sunday against New England? Reich certainly hopes so.
Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9
Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston. When the Eagles visit the Texans on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night. The Eagles rarely take a backseat to another team in Philly, but they understand they haven’t accomplished anything yet. The Eagles are the largest among eight road favorites in Week 9. They’re 13 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren’t panicking
MIAMI (AP) — Things were much different the last time Stephen Curry played in four consecutive road losses. It was nearly a decade ago, from late February through early March 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet. He was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. He wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later. A loss Tuesday night in Miami, despite a triple-double from Curry, dropped Golden State to 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. It’s too early to push the panic button. But it’s not the start Curry wanted or expected.
Hurts looks to improve Eagles to 8-0 against hometown Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. On Thursday night he’ll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles against the lowly one-win Texans. Hurts and the Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The 24-year-old Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Wake Forest-NC State highlights Week 10 slate in ACC
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 10:. No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 North Carolina State. For the second straight year, the instate foes are meeting as ranked teams in November. The Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2) are coming off a lopsided, turnover-filled loss at Louisville after reaching No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2) managed to rally from a 21-3 deficit late in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech last week. The past two meetings were decided by identical 45-42 scores, with the Wolfpack winning at home in 2020 and the Demon Deacons following with their own home win last year.
Deshaun Watson expected to start for Cleveland Browns when eligible to return, general manager says
Deshaun Watson is expected to start for the Cleveland Browns in the first game he is eligible to return from suspension, team general manager Andrew Berry said on Wednesday. Watson is eligible to return on December 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans on the road. The 27-year-old Watson...
Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — T.J. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on his first full day with the Minnesota Vikings after arriving in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The fourth-year tight end has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow. He also moved from last place to first in the NFC North. The Lions are 1-6. The Vikings are 6-1.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9
Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that is allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air, eighth most in the NFL. Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to return to be the lead in a backfield committee for the Atlanta Falcons, thus pushing Tyler Allgeier into Tier 3. In Week 8, Michael Carter had a majority role in the New York Jets’ backfield, yet James Robinson will have another week to get acclimated to the offense. That makes Carter’s role a bit tenuous. Romeo Doubs’ stock is up and down. The rookie has had target totals of five, three, eight, eight, five, nine, four, and seven in his eight games and has maxed out at just 73 receiving yards despite largely steady volume in recent weeks.
Jets’ Sauce Gardner cooking with hot start to rookie season
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is widely considered through the first eight games the front-runner for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has shown the poise of a veteran since Week 1 by regularly clamping down on wide receivers while very much looking like a shutdown cornerback. Gardner has faced the likes of the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill this season and performed well. He will get another major test when he finds himself lined up against Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs throughout the game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days.
Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 remaining and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves. Jason Zucker, Josh Archibald and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who have lost six straight games. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves. It’s the longest losing streak for Pittsburgh since it also lost six in a row in February 2020. The Penguins latest loss comes after they surrendered a 5-2 lead on Tuesday in Boston before losing 6-5 in overtime.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Stats: Trade deadline recap, Rhamondre Stevenson hype & Eagles/Texans preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams. This week, find out where the guys are ranking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for...
Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with ‘non-COVID’ illness
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday’s game that Embiid has the flu and has not be around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid missed Monday’s game in Washington for the same reason. He also missed a game in Toronto last Thursday with knee soreness. He did score 25 points in a game against Chicago on Saturday.
Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88
CHICAGO (AP) — Javonte Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88. Patrick Williams had 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago cruised to its second straight win despite an off night for stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Led by Green and Goran Dragic, who had 16 points, Chicago’s reserves outscored Charlotte’s bench 49-28. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with five 3-pointers and 24 points. Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 boards.
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound after four Houston teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter. Verlander failed to hold a five-run lead in the opener, a 6-5, 10-inning loss for the Astros that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts. The 39-year-old ace, expected to win his third Cy Young Award in a few weeks, has the highest ERA of any pitcher to throw at least 30 innings in the Fall Classic.
