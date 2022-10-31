Read full article on original website
Enigm@
2d ago
awww how precious I hope that I become a grandmother in the future I am looking so forward to spoiling my grandchildren. they will be my babies.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Houston Zoo mourns death of beloved 13-year-old cougar Haley
The feline's death follows the passing of Shasta VI, the University of Houston's 11-year-old mascot, in August.
fox26houston.com
City of Houston collecting discarded Halloween pumpkins
Don't throw away your Halloween pumpkins just yet. The City of Houston is collecting them to turn into compost.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
Autopsy: Migos rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso
HOUSTON — Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso after a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, an autopsy of the singer revealed on Wednesday. The rapper, who was one-third of Migos, an Atlanta-based trio, was shot outside a private party at the...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
twhscaledonian.com
TWHS family opens “Mexican Mom”
This weekend my mom and I visited the new traditional Mexican kitchen, “Mexican Mom”, located in Spring, Texas. The menu ranges widely as it changes every week. Alongside the varying menu, there are also a number of dishes that are consistent. Walking in, I was more than pleased...
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
Missing Texas teacher found in New Orleans, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
kingwood.com
Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School
We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
Texas EquuSearch searches Alvin landfill for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee
The search for a 2-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago has taken another grim turn, focusing on a landfill in Alvin.
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28 after shooting in Houston
Migos rapper Takeoff has died at 28 after he was shot during an early morning Tuesday incident outside a bowling alley near Houston, Texas. A representative for Migos confirmed the news. Takeoff was one of three members of the hip-hop group, along with Quavo and Offset. When contacted by The Hill, the Houston Police Department […]
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
fox26houston.com
HPD investigating Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Tuesday that led to Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston. BACKGROUND: Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting outside Houston bowling alley, rep confirms. It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street....
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
The 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up returns this weekend in Houston
17 chefs will cook imaginative takes on the dish at 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up.
fox26houston.com
Spooky treats: Halloween recipes to try at home with your kids
HOUSTON - The kids probably won't be out too late trick-or-treating on Monday, but even so, you can stay in the spooky season spirit from inside the house. Halloween has become a highly celebrated holiday. It's the day kids can dress up as their favorite characters and go out trick-or-treating for some candy.
bayoubeatnews.com
‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward
In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
Comments / 1