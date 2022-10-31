ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

twhscaledonian.com

TWHS family opens “Mexican Mom”

This weekend my mom and I visited the new traditional Mexican kitchen, “Mexican Mom”, located in Spring, Texas. The menu ranges widely as it changes every week. Alongside the varying menu, there are also a number of dishes that are consistent. Walking in, I was more than pleased...
SPRING, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School

We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
HUMBLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28 after shooting in Houston

Migos rapper Takeoff has died at 28 after he was shot during an early morning Tuesday incident outside a bowling alley near Houston, Texas. A representative for Migos confirmed the news. Takeoff was one of three members of the hip-hop group, along with Quavo and Offset. When contacted by The Hill, the Houston Police Department […]
HOUSTON, TX
B93

The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

HPD investigating Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Tuesday that led to Migos rapper Takeoff's murder in downtown Houston. BACKGROUND: Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting outside Houston bowling alley, rep confirms. It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Spooky treats: Halloween recipes to try at home with your kids

HOUSTON - The kids probably won't be out too late trick-or-treating on Monday, but even so, you can stay in the spooky season spirit from inside the house. Halloween has become a highly celebrated holiday. It's the day kids can dress up as their favorite characters and go out trick-or-treating for some candy.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward

In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

