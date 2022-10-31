Read full article on original website
so legit everyday pierce
3d ago
May She Rest In Peace and all she wanted to do was Provide for her Children people out in this world are just crazy as hell It Makes Me Sick already.
Ingerlynn Moore
3d ago
men I'm so angry 😡 and sad see was out here Working an now she's absolutely never seen it coming from out of nowhere this world is gone stone Crazy 🤪 Lord Please Please help He'll right here on 🌎 Jesus have mercy
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
fox2detroit.com
Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25. Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition. The hit-and-run vehicle is...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
Police searching for owners of English Mastiffs accused of attacking, killing small dog in Macomb County
A couple along with their two large dogs are being sought by officials in Macomb County after they say the animals attacked and killed a Bichon over the weekend.
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp
A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
Teen charged after Roseville crash leads to discovery of woman's body in her own truck with shoelace around her throat
A 19-year-old has been charged with two felonies in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a pickup truck after a crash in Roseville last week.
abc12.com
Metamora man accused of attacking driver in incident that left girlfriend dead
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Metamora man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that accuse him of attacking the driver of a pickup truck in a weekend incident that left his girlfriend dead. Police say 41-year-old Kyle Rasmussen is facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily...
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
MSP says a Taylor Police Department officer was responding to a call, was not speeding, and did not have their emergency lights on.
fox2detroit.com
Geoffrey Fieger seeking $50 million from Detroit police officers who shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. Four officers fired 38 shots at 20-year-old Burks earlier last month. Burks, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife and wouldn't drop the weapon.
Man charged in case of Roseville woman found dead in pickup
Roseville police are expected to give an update Tuesday regarding the body of a 62-year-old Roseville woman found dead in the back of a pickup truck last Thursday.
Person of interest being held in case of Roseville woman found dead in pickup
Roseville police are expected to give an update Tuesday regarding the body of a 62-year-old Roseville woman found dead in the back of a pickup truck last Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth
A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
Family of Porter Burks sues the Detroit Police Department for $50 million
The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, has sued the Detroit Police Department for $50 million.
Student will not face charges after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Oakland County elementary school
A 10-year-old Paint Creek Elementary student was taken by authorities, but not charged, after threatening to shoot up his Lake Orion school. The boy spent a night in Children’s Village detention center, and the district suspended him for five days.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
1 dead of multiple gunshot wounds, suspect arrested
INKSTER, MI – One man is dead and another is in police custody after a “disturbance” was reported in Inkster on Halloween, authorities said. Officers from the Inkster Police Department were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, to a reported disturbance at 26739 Yale St. in Inkster, police said. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old Inkster man dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Deputies: Woman escaped kidnapper by pulling into gas station
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
