Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous

If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray.

Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided Gemini . If it feels like there are too many—or too little—options in love, it may leave you feeling extra confused about your romantic future. Try to swallow this cosmic chill pill and just rest! The world is not gonna end if you don’t figure it out overnight.

On the other hand, an unexpected curveball may impact our love lives soon. Venus in passionate, sultry and obsessive Scorpio will oppose erratic and unpredictable Uranus on Saturday. We might have a sudden romantic opportunity that goes against all of our values. Is it really worth the excitement? In fact, with Mars retrograde , it may not even be as sexy as we anticipate. Consider every move carefully.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign , Venus sign and/or rising sign :

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

No matter which way you weigh your romantic options, it might feel like you’re only going around in circles. It may be time to accept that your love life isn’t going to move much for a little while. The universe has pressed the pause button, demanding that you really sit with where you are before making any additional moves. Try thinking about events that could be making you feel like the grass is greener elsewhere. Even if you have many doors toward different romantic options regarding current or future relationships, they aren’t likely to open. There’s a reason for this, even if you can’t figure it out just yet. Just keep pondering.

Taurus

There’s no telling what might happen in your love life! You’re truly in a place where anything goes, what with Venus opposing Uranus in your sign on Saturday. Since Venus is in your partnership sector, you might initially think that something sweet as sugar is about to go down. With Uranus in the mix, just when you’re ready for dessert, the universe could hit you with something salty. While it can still taste good, you may feel a jolt from the completely unexpected implications. Still, whatever transpires is almost bound to feel exciting and unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before in a very fun way.

Gemini

Complete exhaustion could drag your current love life down. Mars, the planet of action and energy, turned retrograde on October 30 in your sign and will remain retrograde here until January 12. While it’s not likely that you’ll feel as drained as you do now for the entire stretch, you probably won’t be working at full capacity as long as Mars is moving retrograde—especially when it comes to romance. This is not your time to push for anything new, particularly when it may require extra effort or passion. New love interests can wait and present relationships might need to go on autopilot. Self-care is the priority. In fact, it’s essential.

Cancer

There’s no way to know what’s around each corner this week in matters of the heart. If you’re completely single, you might be caught off guard with super intense feelings for someone you run into. While the chemistry will be off the charts, try to take your time before jumping into anything too soon. With Venus opposite Uranus, there is plenty of excitement but little stability. If you’re paired off at the moment, your partner might have a sudden change of heart about wanting to have a child. Those already with children may have to deal with their sudden rebellion, leaving little time for romance.

Leo

You might feel deflated this week when it comes to your love life. Mars just turned retrograde in your 11th house, which is the area of your chart connected both to hopes and wishes and the love you receive from those around you. As a result, it’s possible that you’re literally not feeling the love from someone you care about. Whether or not it’s true, you could be concerned that they’re no longer putting in as much effort as they used to. Alternatively, if single, dreams about being truly adored by someone may seem entirely out of reach. Don’t despair: it’s simply not the right time for your next soul-deep connection to appear.

Virgo

A snap decision could change the trajectory of your love life before you even have a chance to think about the consequences. Venus and Uranus will make an exact opposition on Saturday across your communication axis. Things may still get dicey, even if you don’t have a choice to make. Something you or a lover says might be out of character or unanticipated, possibly requiring you to think on your feet to respond. If single, you might impulsively put up a dating profile on a new app and get instant results. While your new connections may not be your ideal mate, the sparks should be exciting.

Libra

You and your partner might currently be at odds about money. It’s possible that one of you will accuse the other of reckless spending, which could quickly put the accused person on the defensive. While it might be true that one of you is spending more money impulsively, taking a “me versus you” stance on a “we” matter will never work in the long run. Do your best to find the middle ground here, allowing both of you to figure out a workable solution. If single, this is a week to avoid spending a ton of money on dates and the dating game. You might feel like it’s a total waste.

Scorpio

Your love life might feel like you’re on a pogo stick with the way things are going up and down! One minute, you may seem to have everything you could possibly wish for, thanks to Venus in your sign, allowing you to enjoy greater powers of attraction and receive all the blessings of love. The next moment, a tornado could strike as Venus runs into Uranus, the planet of instability, in your partnership sector. Sometimes, to get the love you need, you have to make a mess. If single, you can get ready to handle any and all the messy excitement that comes your way. Already committed? Be sure to hold on tight!

Sagittarius

Love and relationships may feel like a losing battle this week. Your partner, however, might be ready for war. Unfortunately, this battle probably won’t do anything except create steam and resentment whenever one of you forgets how to fight fair. Mars just turned retrograde in your partnership sector—while this aggressive planet settles into its retrograde, your partner is likely to be more irritable than usual. Meanwhile, you’re likely feeling too tired to deal with it. If single, this is not the time to begin a new sexual relationship with anyone. Don’t be surprised if a former lover makes an appearance to try and start things up again!

Capricorn

A sudden opportunity to have a love affair might catch you by surprise. Someone could start flirting with you at any moment, even if you’re married or in a very committed relationship! While this will probably seem quite shocking, it’s okay to be flattered by the attention—as long as you keep the promises you made to your current partner. If you’re single, the story may look extremely different. You could meet someone in the most exhilarating way, thanks to the Venus-Uranus opposition on Saturday. This person might not be your usual type, but for some reason, you can’t keep your eyes off of them. The connection might develop quickly. Long-term compatibility? That’s another story entirely.

Aquarius

Your romantic past may not be entirely behind you this week, Aquarius. Out of all the signs, you’re currently most likely to have sex with an ex! You can blame Mars for that, as this is the warrior planet’s first full week moving retrograde through your romance sector. Look out for some major activity in that part of your life—most notably, an old flame may reach out at any moment. Perhaps they’ll even make advances on you once more. This can happen whether you’re single, married, or anywhere in between. Even if there aren’t any exes in your life, the new people you meet might seem energetically “off” to you. Either way, trust your gut.

Pisces

You and your sweetheart or a love interest might be about to experience a sudden moral dilemma. No matter how certain you were that the two of you saw eye to eye on something, you could quickly discover that your partner shifted their perspective. Suddenly, it’s a radical mismatch to yours—and you’re probably not sure what to do about it. Another possibility is that you were on your way to making an important decision together and, without warning, you or your sweetheart feels the urge to go back on an agreement. Being at odds because of your beliefs can all too easily get in the way of your love life this week. Handle with care!

