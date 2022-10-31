ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous

By Tarot.com
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray.

Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided Gemini . If it feels like there are too many—or too little—options in love, it may leave you feeling extra confused about your romantic future. Try to swallow this cosmic chill pill and just rest! The world is not gonna end if you don’t figure it out overnight.

On the other hand, an unexpected curveball may impact our love lives soon. Venus in passionate, sultry and obsessive Scorpio will oppose erratic and unpredictable Uranus on Saturday. We might have a sudden romantic opportunity that goes against all of our values. Is it really worth the excitement? In fact, with Mars retrograde , it may not even be as sexy as we anticipate. Consider every move carefully.

Related: Get A Free Tarot Reading For Further Insight

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign , Venus sign and/or rising sign :

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

No matter which way you weigh your romantic options, it might feel like you’re only going around in circles. It may be time to accept that your love life isn’t going to move much for a little while. The universe has pressed the pause button, demanding that you really sit with where you are before making any additional moves. Try thinking about events that could be making you feel like the grass is greener elsewhere. Even if you have many doors toward different romantic options regarding current or future relationships, they aren’t likely to open. There’s a reason for this, even if you can’t figure it out just yet. Just keep pondering.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For November 2022

Taurus

There’s no telling what might happen in your love life! You’re truly in a place where anything goes, what with Venus opposing Uranus in your sign on Saturday. Since Venus is in your partnership sector, you might initially think that something sweet as sugar is about to go down. With Uranus in the mix, just when you’re ready for dessert, the universe could hit you with something salty. While it can still taste good, you may feel a jolt from the completely unexpected implications. Still, whatever transpires is almost bound to feel exciting and unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before in a very fun way.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For November 2022

Gemini

Complete exhaustion could drag your current love life down. Mars, the planet of action and energy, turned retrograde on October 30 in your sign and will remain retrograde here until January 12. While it’s not likely that you’ll feel as drained as you do now for the entire stretch, you probably won’t be working at full capacity as long as Mars is moving retrograde—especially when it comes to romance. This is not your time to push for anything new, particularly when it may require extra effort or passion. New love interests can wait and present relationships might need to go on autopilot. Self-care is the priority. In fact, it’s essential.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For November 2022

Cancer

There’s no way to know what’s around each corner this week in matters of the heart. If you’re completely single, you might be caught off guard with super intense feelings for someone you run into. While the chemistry will be off the charts, try to take your time before jumping into anything too soon. With Venus opposite Uranus, there is plenty of excitement but little stability. If you’re paired off at the moment, your partner might have a sudden change of heart about wanting to have a child. Those already with children may have to deal with their sudden rebellion, leaving little time for romance.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For November 2022

Leo

You might feel deflated this week when it comes to your love life. Mars just turned retrograde in your 11th house, which is the area of your chart connected both to hopes and wishes and the love you receive from those around you. As a result, it’s possible that you’re literally not feeling the love from someone you care about. Whether or not it’s true, you could be concerned that they’re no longer putting in as much effort as they used to. Alternatively, if single, dreams about being truly adored by someone may seem entirely out of reach. Don’t despair: it’s simply not the right time for your next soul-deep connection to appear.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For November 2022

Virgo

A snap decision could change the trajectory of your love life before you even have a chance to think about the consequences. Venus and Uranus will make an exact opposition on Saturday across your communication axis. Things may still get dicey, even if you don’t have a choice to make. Something you or a lover says might be out of character or unanticipated, possibly requiring you to think on your feet to respond. If single, you might impulsively put up a dating profile on a new app and get instant results. While your new connections may not be your ideal mate, the sparks should be exciting.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For November 2022

Libra

You and your partner might currently be at odds about money. It’s possible that one of you will accuse the other of reckless spending, which could quickly put the accused person on the defensive. While it might be true that one of you is spending more money impulsively, taking a “me versus you” stance on a “we” matter will never work in the long run. Do your best to find the middle ground here, allowing both of you to figure out a workable solution. If single, this is a week to avoid spending a ton of money on dates and the dating game. You might feel like it’s a total waste.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For November 2022

Scorpio

Your love life might feel like you’re on a pogo stick with the way things are going up and down! One minute, you may seem to have everything you could possibly wish for, thanks to Venus in your sign, allowing you to enjoy greater powers of attraction and receive all the blessings of love. The next moment, a tornado could strike as Venus runs into Uranus, the planet of instability, in your partnership sector. Sometimes, to get the love you need, you have to make a mess. If single, you can get ready to handle any and all the messy excitement that comes your way. Already committed? Be sure to hold on tight!

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For November 2022

Sagittarius

Love and relationships may feel like a losing battle this week. Your partner, however, might be ready for war. Unfortunately, this battle probably won’t do anything except create steam and resentment whenever one of you forgets how to fight fair. Mars just turned retrograde in your partnership sector—while this aggressive planet settles into its retrograde, your partner is likely to be more irritable than usual. Meanwhile, you’re likely feeling too tired to deal with it. If single, this is not the time to begin a new sexual relationship with anyone. Don’t be surprised if a former lover makes an appearance to try and start things up again!

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For November 2022

Capricorn

A sudden opportunity to have a love affair might catch you by surprise. Someone could start flirting with you at any moment, even if you’re married or in a very committed relationship! While this will probably seem quite shocking, it’s okay to be flattered by the attention—as long as you keep the promises you made to your current partner. If you’re single, the story may look extremely different. You could meet someone in the most exhilarating way, thanks to the Venus-Uranus opposition on Saturday. This person might not be your usual type, but for some reason, you can’t keep your eyes off of them. The connection might develop quickly. Long-term compatibility? That’s another story entirely.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For November 2022

Aquarius

Your romantic past may not be entirely behind you this week, Aquarius. Out of all the signs, you’re currently most likely to have sex with an ex! You can blame Mars for that, as this is the warrior planet’s first full week moving retrograde through your romance sector. Look out for some major activity in that part of your life—most notably, an old flame may reach out at any moment. Perhaps they’ll even make advances on you once more. This can happen whether you’re single, married, or anywhere in between. Even if there aren’t any exes in your life, the new people you meet might seem energetically “off” to you. Either way, trust your gut.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For November 2022

Pisces

You and your sweetheart or a love interest might be about to experience a sudden moral dilemma. No matter how certain you were that the two of you saw eye to eye on something, you could quickly discover that your partner shifted their perspective. Suddenly, it’s a radical mismatch to yours—and you’re probably not sure what to do about it. Another possibility is that you were on your way to making an important decision together and, without warning, you or your sweetheart feels the urge to go back on an agreement. Being at odds because of your beliefs can all too easily get in the way of your love life this week. Handle with care!

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For November 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0isXFgTh00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
StyleCaster

Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)

Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences

Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 2, 2022

The moon and Mars have a flirtation going, each in an air sign, challenging the other to up their game, turn on the charm, test their talent for things like dry wit, coy banter and zesty conversation. Under this social sky, the digital realms will sing with fun, but the real thrill will be how easy it is to make a connection in person.
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 11/02/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The first request was a favor. The second one was an inconvenience. The third one says it's time to draw the line. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's unnerving to be thrust into the limelight, but don't worry. You'll rise to the occasion and give a stunning performance.
The US Sun

555 angel number meaning and symbolism explained

ANGEL numbers can be very telling of what your future holds. The repetitive sequence of numbers can reveal messages and disclose deeper meanings behind your life. If you see the number 555, you are in luck. In numerology, the number 5 signifies the 'energy of affirmative change.'. When you get...
Refinery29

Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True

Welcome to November! It’s peak Spring, and while we’re enjoying the warmer weather and longer days, the cosmos are giving us an equally tasty glimpse at our lives. The month starts off with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8, which is going to push intimate relationships and our dreams to the limit. We may decide to change the direction of our lives and reassess our personal goals.
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential

We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs most likely to betray you

Some signs are famous for their unwavering loyalty and dedication, whether it’s to their friends, family, or even projects. However, the reason this trait is so celebrated is because of the sheer number of snakes out there that will do anything to get to the top, even if it means using other people as stepping stones to get there. It’s not necessarily that they love to target you, says YourTango; you’re just in the way of their success.
StyleCaster

Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)

You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
StyleCaster

Libra—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Embracing Deeper Intimacy (& Setting Clear Boundaries)

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re done treating yourself! Your Libra horoscope for November 2022 wants you to give yourself exactly what you need in order to feel stable, whole and well-positioned. As Scorpio season shines a light on your second house of money and values, you’re feeling ready to set financial goals while finding satisfying ways to spend your hard-earned cash. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. You...
ohmymag.co.uk

The most deceitful zodiac signs

If humans were machines, these zodiac signs would come with a default ‘deceive people’ setting. We all want to meet people who’re always honest, life isn’t really always that fair. Some people have honest and pure intentions towards us, while others have ill will. No matter if it’s a white lie or a full-fledged elaborate lying scheme, these zodiac signs are the most deceitful:
Refinery29

It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It

You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy