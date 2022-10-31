Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn Knocks Out Braun Strowman With Superman Punch at WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn used a strategy from Roman Reigns’ playbook for the Glasgow live event this past Sunday. The Honorary Uce and The Usos formed a 6-man tag team against The New Day and Braun Strowman. At one point during the match, Zayn delivered the Superman punch and briefly knocked Strowman out.
PWMania
Ric Flair and WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Rapper Takeoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 this week. In the photo above, Takeoff is standing next to Randy Orton. Over the last few years, The Nature Boy has developed a close relationship with the Migos hip-hop group, particularly with Offset. Flair captioned a photo of the group, which included him and Charlotte Flair, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”
PWMania
Ric Flair Calls The Undertaker “The Best Big Man Ever”
On a recent episode of his podcast, “To Be The Man,” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed a wide variety of subjects. During it, Flair discussed his relationship with The Undertaker as well as Taker’s ability in the ring to compete against other wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Famer began by praising the star’s overall star power before drawing comparisons between him and Bruiser Brody.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
PWMania
Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics. During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype WWE RAW, Backstage Clips of Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns reflected on his last RAW appearance in Dallas and stated that tonight will be his final RAW before embarrassing Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. In the post, he tagged the rest of The Bloodline.
PWMania
Johnny Gargano Reveals The Miz’s Secret on WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton for an interview to reveal “the truth” about The Miz. The segment was created in a similar manner to a “60 Minutes” segment on CBS. Gargano spoke of his relationship with Dexter Lumis and how the family broke down...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)
WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.
PWMania
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30, 2022
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30th, 2022. Kaui Fujimura defeated Daishi Ozawa via Missile Kick (6:08) (Dark Match) Kongo (Manabu Soya,Shuji Kondo & Hajime Ohara) defeated Shuhei Taniguchi,Alejandro & Extreme Tiger via King Kong Lariat on Alejandro (9:08) Tag Team...
PWMania
Former Wrestler Says Hulk Hogan Caused a Wrestling Legend to Be Fired From WWE
Hulk Hogan might not have become the face of WWE if George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired. Hogan quickly moved toward becoming the face of not just WWE but all of professional wrestling after the late Pat Patterson took over. Mario Mancini, a former WWE performer from...
PWMania
Backstage News on Kevin Owens’ WWE Status, Creative Plans for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
According to reports, WWE creative’s plans for Kevin Owens are currently on hold. According to WrestleVotes, Triple H, the chief content officer for WWE, “paused” plans for the RAW Superstar because of how Sami Zayn handled The Bloodline on SmackDown. This is why Owens hasn’t been on TV recently.
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
PWMania
Speculation on CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that occurred behind the scenes with The Elite and CM Punk, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out. While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. commented about the possibility that CM Punk’s...
PWMania
Update on a Potential Lawsuit Between CM Punk and The Elite
Everyone involved in the AEW All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite had remained silent due to an investigation into the situation. More details about the investigation have emerged in the last week, and The Elite were backstage at last Wednesday’s Dynamite with the expectation of returning soon.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
PWMania
Schism Segment and Another Match Confirmed for WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
WWE has added two new additions to this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has confirmed that Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) will appear on the show for a sit-down interview. Raine (Simon Johnson) was revealed as Schism’s newest member last week, marking her television...
Comments / 0