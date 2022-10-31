Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Idaho8.com
Murray has career-high 36, Hawks rally past Knicks, 112-99
NEW YORK (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-99. Trae Young added 17 points despite missing time in the second half because of a left eye contusion, before returning wearing protective glasses with 7:04 left in the game. De’Andre Hunter finished with 21 points and John Collins added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett had 19 and Julius Randle finished with 14.
Idaho8.com
Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter alone, and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory. Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 17 early in the fourth quarter. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak. Playing without injured star Damian Lillard, the Blazers were led by Anfernee Simons with 31 points. Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Idaho8.com
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury and Donovan Mitchell added 25, leading Cleveland to a 114-113 overtime win over Boston. It was the Cavaliers’ sixth straight and second against the Celtics in less than a week. Garland added 12 assists, including an alley-oop to Mitchell in OT that put the Cavs up 112-109. Jayson Tatum’s basket pulled Boston within a point, and thanks to some poor possessions by Cleveland, the Celtics had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Jaylen Brown’s 18-footer went off the back of the rim. Brown scored 30 and Tatum 26 for the Celtics.
Idaho8.com
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren’t panicking
MIAMI (AP) — Things were much different the last time Stephen Curry played in four consecutive road losses. It was nearly a decade ago, from late February through early March 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet. He was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. He wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later. A loss Tuesday night in Miami, despite a triple-double from Curry, dropped Golden State to 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. It’s too early to push the panic button. But it’s not the start Curry wanted or expected.
Idaho8.com
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn’t trail for the final three quarters of the game. Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points for the 76ers, while James Harden had 24 and Tobias Harris added 16. Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.
Idaho8.com
Cavs’ Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland’s game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently poked in the season opener at Toronto. The 22-year-old sustained a cut under his eyelid. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland will play without protective eyewear. He had worn a pair of goggles while working out. The Cavs initially thought Garland would only miss a couple games, but excessive swelling in his eyelid limited his peripheral vision. Cleveland went 5-0 while he was out.
Idaho8.com
George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out
HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101. It’s the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, who did not make the road trip because of stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee. It’s the fifth straight game he’s missed, and his time off will stretch to six games Friday when the team visits San Antonio. Alperen Sengun had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Jalen Green scored 22 points for the Rockets.
Idaho8.com
Siakam, Trent help Raptors overwhelm depleted Spurs, 143-100
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors beat depleted San Antonio 143-100 on Wednesday night, the Spurs’ worst home loss in franchise history. San Antonio was without starters Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, and reserves Isaiah Roby and Blake Wesley. The Spurs also sat rookie forward Jeremy Sochan early in the second quarter due to restricted minutes after a one-game absence with flulike symptoms. Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points for the Raptors, who were without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet but had plenty left for their largest margin of victory, a season high in points and force a season-high 23 turnovers.
Idaho8.com
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, and Lonnie Walker hit a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead in the third quarter and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels’ two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play for Ryan, the newcomer who drilled a tying 3.
Idaho8.com
Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with ‘non-COVID’ illness
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday’s game that Embiid has the flu and has not be around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid missed Monday’s game in Washington for the same reason. He also missed a game in Toronto last Thursday with knee soreness. He did score 25 points in a game against Chicago on Saturday.
Idaho8.com
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams. Jrue Holiday added 26 points for the NBA’s only undefeated team. Jordan Nwora scored 12 off the bench. Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.
Idaho8.com
Herro’s 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after topping Golden State on Tuesday. Kyle Lowry scored 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 20 for Miami. Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis each scored 22 for Sacramento, which got 19 from Malik Monk and 12 from Harrison Barnes. Sabonis added 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Idaho8.com
Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving says he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. While not explicitly apologizing, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to sooth the anger that had been directed at them since Irving’s Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it. Irving had drawn criticism around the NBA — including from Nets owner Joe Tsai — for posting a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter feed last week.
Pancakes, shakes and KFC: When Charles Barkley tried to eat his way out of the 76ers
For a 48-hour period in 1984, Charles engaged in an eating binge in hopes of dissuading the Philadelphia 76ers from selecting him in the draft. He began with two Denny’s Grand Slam breakfasts – six pancakes and bacon totaling around 1,660 calories, and a vanilla milkshake to wash it down. The lunch offerings, which have varied in the decades’ worth of repeat tellings, included either Kentucky Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw; half of the menu at Red Lobster; two McDonald’s fish fillets, a large fries, and a Diet Coke; or two Texas-sized barbecue sandwiches. The dinner menu at a steakhouse included a T-bone, baked potato, and, of course, three desserts.
Idaho8.com
Nola, Alvarado falter, Phillies bats silent in Game 4 loss
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola had another rough outing in Game 4 and lost for the first time in the World Series. He took a no-decision in a Game 1 start that the Phillies rallied to win. There was no rally for the Phillies in Game 4. There were no hits either. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to no-hit the Phillies in a 5-0 win. The Astros have led 5-0 three times in the World Series. They can take a 3-2 lead with ace Justin Verlander on the hill in Game 5.
Idaho8.com
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
The Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit the one-win Houston Texans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to lead the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh.
